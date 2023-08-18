'The endless money causes a problem!' - Jurgen Klopp reacts after he's asked awkward question about Liverpool's struggle to sign players after Moises Caicedo & Romeo Lavia fails

Jurgen Klopp blamed "endless money" while responding to Liverpool's struggles to sign players after losing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool snubbed by Caicedo & Lavia

Signed Wataru Endo instead

Klopp reacted to failed transfers

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds were snubbed by both the midfielders as they preferred familiar rivals, Chelsea. While Caicedo refused to move to Anfield as he already had a personal agreement with the Blues since May, Lavia opted to reject Klopp's side as he felt that he was being treated as a backup option.

When Klopp was asked if the Reds have found it more difficult to convince players to join them, particularly this summer, the manager did not buy the argument and instead suggested that "everything is more difficult" with "endless money" floating around.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm not sure it's something to do with Liverpool. Everything is more difficult," he told reporters when asked about the club's transfer market struggles.

Article continues below

"There are lot of things that are different, some clubs have a different way to do it and somehow it works. As a normal club, it's really difficult to catch up with them. That's not my problem, just how it is. Saudi Arabia, on top of that, hasn't made things easier. China tried it, USA still trying it. The endless money causes a problem, that's how it is. It would be cool if someone could find a solution.

"It became more difficult, but not to convince players to come to Liverpool. You just have to make sure you go for the right ones. I sit here and I'm really happy with our transfer window in this moment. We will keep looking, we will try to make the best decisions for this club and we will not use money or anything else as an excuse. We will just go for it. We do it our way and we are ready to fight," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Klopp was further pressed about his opinion on the failed transfers of Caicedo and Lavia he did not seem too concerned. "There is nothing to say. The transfer business is like that. Sometimes it works out, sometimes not," he said.

But the Reds boss is pleased to get Wataru Endo from Stuttgart and backed the player to shine at Anfield. "I'm really happy we can announce the agreement. I am from Germany, I watch a lot of Bundesliga, I've known him since he was at Stuttgart and liked him from the start. Last week was a tricky one. You can either stick with the problem or find a solution," he said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be looking to get the three points when they play their first home game of the 2023-24 Premier League season against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.