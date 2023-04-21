Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly pulled out of the running to become Chelsea's next manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Bayern Munich boss had been understood to be one of the top choices for the job at Stamford Bridge. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Nagelsmann no longer considers himself a candidate to take over the Blues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not clear why the German has withdrawn himself from consideration, but the news is a boost to the other managers vying to become Graham Potter's permanent successor.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Earlier on Friday it was reported that Chelsea are considering four names for their top job: Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Vincent Kompany and one other. With the former not an option, Pochettino is surely now the most likely to occupy the hot seat in west London. Luis Enrique has been linked in the recent past too.

THE VERDICT: Chelsea have moved far, far too slowly in this process of finding a replacement for Graham Potter. It's not as though they are strangers to recruiting new managers, and given the calibre of some of the names available, there is no need to dawdle in the way that they have as their season disintegrates. Missing out on Nagelsmann is a huge blow, and without him on their shortlist Chelsea's options are now far more limited. It simply has to be Mauricio Pochettino or Luis Enrique as it stands. GOAL Assistant Editor Krishan Davis.

WHAT NEXT? Nagelsmann could yet be tempted elsewhere this summer with jobs at Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Real Madrid all expected to be available. Meanwhile, Chelsea will continue their meticulous hunt for a manager, while trying to improve on the pitch under interim boss Frank Lampard.