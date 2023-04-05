Luis Enrique's next Chelsea manager odds have been slashed into 8/13 following reports he has arrived in London to attend talks with Chelsea.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers.

Chelsea Football Club are searching for a new manager with the departure of Graham Potter last weekend. With the team currently under the leadership of ex-Potter disciple Bruno Saltor.

Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are the two tipped to succeed Potter, with others like Mauricio Pochettino, Ruben Amorim and even Brendan Rodgers in the running.

Next Chelsea Manager Odds:

Manager: Odds: Luis Enrique 8/13 Julian Nagelsmann 15/8 Mauricio Pochettino 14/1 Ruben Amorim 18/1 Brendan Rodgers 18/1

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Next Chelsea Manager: Betting Favourites

Luis Enrique @ 8/13

Luis Enrique certainly boasts a wealth of experience managing some of the best players in the world, and having learnt from Pep Guardiola early on he is someone that could excite Chelsea fans.

As Barcelona manager he carried the team to the much coveted European treble in his first season in charge defeating a strong Juventus side 3-1 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

He will be familiar with many of the players presently in the squad, having managed many for Spain such as Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marc Cucurella and club captain César Azpilicueta these relationships should allow him to hit the ground running.

Alongside in each of his seasons at Barca, averaging a whopping 112 goals a season, his appointment could see an infusion of goal scoring that Chelsea are in desperate need of recently having only scored one in their last six.

Enrique has been out of club football for a while now but the Chelsea job could be exactly the one to tempt him out of the International game.

Julian Nagelsmann @ 15/8

Nagelsmann is the name on everyone’s lips across Europe right now as the ex-Bayern Munich Manager weighs his options with some major football teams seeking his appointment.

Beyond his, what some considered to be harsh sacking at Bayern, he is an upcoming manager who brings a youth and an energy that has many fans hoping to see their club sign this German wunderkind.

Whilst he is considered to be sought by rival London club Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea would provide Nagelsmann with the challenge he may seek to prove those at Bayern wrong, alongside a host of squad youth.

These new signings such as Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana and most notably Enzo Fernández would provide him with a core of new players ready to adapt to his style of football.

While some may consider it to be a challenge to secure Chelsea European football next year this could be exactly the mountain that Nagelsmann could be looking to climb.

Mauricio Pochettino @ 14/1

Pochettino may get an earful from his past club's fans if he took this appointment but I am sure Chelsea fans wouldn't hold his past allegiances against him.

His previous time in English football may not have been trophy studded but in Chelsea's present predicament he could be just the man they are looking for.

Adrift in 11th, Pochettino would provide the stability and consistency he personified at Tottenham Hotspur, finishing in Champions League spots four of his five years. This would be welcomed by any Chelsea fans who want to see their club back to winning ways.

I am not saying that Pochettino will make this immediate impact but going forwards he would be a good option to help Chelsea return to the level they are used to and is expected by the fans.

Ruben Amorim @ 18/1

The upcoming man out of Portugal Amorim is making a name for himself as manager of Sporting CP, having recently led them to their first league title in 19 years over the Portuguese powerhouses of Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto.

He comes with a big price tag, holding the fifth highest transfer fee for a manager ever, however Chelsea and Todd Boehly are used to splashing the cash around. Beyond this he is relevantly inexperienced in management, especially for week in, week out top flight football.

Nevertheless his European record is impressive for the so called third team of Portugal. Taking his team to the round of 16 last year, only losing to Manchester City. This year we saw them beat top of the Premier league, Arsenal in a thriller of a Europa League round of 16 match.

Amorim offers a fresher perspective for Chelsea and brings some European campaigns but may lack the top flight football experience required.

Brendan Rodgers @ 18/1

Rodgers' time in the Premier League has been studded, with disappointment and dismissals, and he may not be the name that Chelsea fans want to see being bounced around.

Rodgers continued to state confidence that he could keep Leicester up until he was eventually sacked by the Foxes very recently.

Despite his recent sacking Rodgers has a wealth of experience managing top flight football especially in the Premier League. And while his impact may not be felt immediately, he could offer stability that Chelsea have lacked in recent years.

Rodgers' long tenure as a manager has been overshadowed by what is often considered his lack of success at many clubs he goes to. Regardless of this he could be the man to return Chelsea to their place near the top of the table in years to come.