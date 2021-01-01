Jorginho ‘very happy’ at Tuchel’s new-look Chelsea after previously sparking exit talk

The Italy international has nailed down a regular role under the German tactician, with a welcome upturn in form enjoyed at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho was sparking transfer talk at Chelsea during the summer of 2020, but the Italy international midfielder claims to be “very happy” forming part of Thomas Tuchel’s new-look Blues.

Another managerial change at Stamford Bridge was implemented in January, with club legend Frank Lampard ushered through the exits as a highly rated German tactician was appointed in his place.

Jorginho is among those to have thrived in a new system, with a regular role nailed down, and any exit plans have been shelved for now.

What has been said?

Jorginho has told Chelsea’s official website of his current standing in west London: “I’m very happy because the team is doing very well, working hard, trying to understand what the coach wants.

“I think it’s the right way to move forward.

“He understood the characteristics of the players and the way he wants to play is good for our characteristics.

“So he understood that and he’s trying to give us the advice and the right way to work and then the results are coming.”

The bigger picture

Jorginho has been impressing in the Blues midfielder alongside Croatian star Mateo Kovacic, with the pair helping Tuchel to go unbeaten through his opening eight games as Chelsea boss.

“I have a very good relationship with him because we think the same way about football, we understand each other,” Jorginho added on playing with Kovacic.

“We know what we want to do, what each other wants to do, so I find it quite easy playing with him because we think the same way.

“We know who needs to be in that position in that moment so we leave space for each other in the right moment. We cover each other’s backs, we understand when we need to be close to each other and when we don’t.

“That’s what I was saying when I said we understand each other and think the same way, we understand the right moment to close the space or find a one-two or just to give space for him to drive the ball, because he has the ability to do that.

Article continues below

“I know when he needs that space to drive forward or when he’s a bit in trouble and needs help.”

Chelsea, who have moved up to fifth in the Premier League table, will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a home date with Manchester United.

