Jenni Hermoso gets spectacular welcome back to club football at Pachuca on the same day that Luis Rubiales quits Spanish FA post in the wake of Women’s World Cup final kiss storm

Jenni Hermoso was given a spectacular welcome back to club football at Pachucha just hours after Luis Rubiales resigned as Spanish FA president.

The pair have seen their stories become intertwined on the back of an unfortunate episode at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales sparked controversy at the end of Spain’s historic 1-0 win over England when grabbing players and planting a kiss onto the lips of Hermoso.

He has, following numerous complaints and calls him to step down from his role, finally bowed to pressure and agreed to walk away from his post at the RFEF.

Hermoso was in action for her Mexican club side shortly after the news of Rubiales’ resignation broke.

She was treated like a returning hero by Pachuca fans, with a giant tifo unveiled at the Hidalgo Stadium showing her playing for Spain and the Mexican outfit.

Getty

Hermoso was also applauded onto the field in her first game since becoming a world champion, while a framed No.10 jersey was presented to her.

Pachuca won the game in question 2-1 against UNAM, allowing Hermoso to turn her focus back to events on the field.

Rubiales is no longer involved with the Spanish national team, having initially been banned by FIFA from all football-related activity, but has maintained throughout that he did not act out of line.

He said in an interview with Piers Morgan when finally walking away: “I spoke with my daughters and they know it is not a question about me. They say I have to focus on my dignity and my life. In this situation now, this is the thing that I have to do.

“Some friends very close to me said, ‘Luis, you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life because if not you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love’.”