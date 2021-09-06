WC Qualification Asia

Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines: 22 of 46 Asian teams are not in action in the ongoing FIFA international window

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images/AIFF
Goal takes a look at the Asian teams who are playing matches in the ongoing FIFA international window...

India were in action during the ongoing FIFA international window (August 31 to September 10) as they played two friendly matches away from home against Nepal as part of their preparation for the upcoming SAFF Championship which will be held in Maldives in October.

In the two-match friendly series, India drew the first game 1-1 and won the second tie 2-1 on Sunday at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal. By not losing any of the matches, the Blue Tigers extended their unbeaten streak against the Gorkhalis to six matches. The last time they lost to Nepal was on September 5, 2013 where India lost 1-2.

Other than India, most of the top Asian countries are busy taking part in the third round of the 2022 AFC World Cup qualifiers. The top eight teams and the best four runner-ups from the second round group stage are competing in the third round. 

Editors' Picks

The first round of matches was on September 2, when teams like Japan, South Korea, Iran and Australia were in action. Japan were shocked by Oman as they lost 0-1. Iran defeated Syria 1-0 while South Korea were held to a goalless draw by Iraq.

Lalengmawia Nepal India International Friendly 2021

Out of 46 Asian countries, 24 teams were in action during this FIFA international window. While 12 teams competed in the World Cup qualifying third round, two teams, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei were in action in the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.

Article continues below

The other 10 teams organised and played international friendly matches. 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar have so far played two friendly matches against Serbia and Portugal which they lost 0-4 and 1-3. They next play Luxembourg on September 7.

Among the teams who did not play any match, Pakistan are the only nation that are suspended. Their FA has been suspended by FIFA from April 2021 due to third-party interference. Among India's SAFF opponents, only Maldives and Sri Lanka have not played a game in this international window. Bhutan have refrained from participating in the SAFF due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and thus they did not play any game.

Team Opponents and results Type of matches
Syria Iran 1-0 Syria (September 2), Syria vs UAE (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
China Australia 3-0 China (September 2), China vs Japan (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Philippines Did not play -
Maldives Did not play -
Guam Did not play -
Australia Australia 3-0 China (September 2), Vietnam vs Australia (September 7)  AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Kuwait Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Kuwait (Sept 4) International friendlies
Jordan Haiti 2-0 Jordan (September 4), Bahrain vs Jordan (September 7) International friendlies
Nepal Nepal 1-1 India (September 2), Nepal 1-2 India (September 5) International friendlies
Chinese Taipei Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei (September 7) 2023 Asian Cup qualifying playoff round
Iran  Iran 1-0 Syria (September 2), Iraq vs Iran (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Iraq South Korea 0-0 Iraq (September 2), Iraq vs Iran (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Bahrain Bahrain 6-1 Haiti (September 1),  Bahrain vs Jordan (September 7) International friendlies
Hong Kong Did not play -
Cambodia Did not play -
Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 3-1 Vietnam (September 2), Oman vs Saudi Arabia (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Uzbekistan Sweden 2-1 Uzbekistan (September 5) International friendlies
Palestine Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 Palestine (September 2), Bangladesh vs Palestine (September 5) International friendlies
Singapore Did not play -
Yemen Did not play -
Qatar  Qatar 0-4 Serbia (Sep 2), Qatar 1-3 Portugal (Sep 4), Luxembourg vs Qatar (September 7) International friendlies
Oman Japan 0-1 Oman (September 2), Oman vs Saudi (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
India Nepal 1-1 India (September 2), Nepal 1-2 India (September 5) International friendlies
Afghanistan Did not play -
Bangladesh Bangladesh vs Palestine (September 5), Kyrgyz Republic vs Bangladesh (September 7)  International friendlies
Japan Japan 0-1 Oman (September 2), China vs Japan (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Tajikistan Did not play -
Kyrgyz Republic Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 Palestine (September 2), Kyrgyz Republic vs Bangladesh (September 7) International friendlies
Mongolia Did not play -
Myanmar Did not play -
UAE UAE 0-0 Lebanon (September 2), Syria vs UAE (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Vietnam Saudi Arabia 3-1 Vietnam (September 2), Vietnam vs Australia (September 7)  AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Malaysia Did not play -
Thailand Did not play -
Indonesia Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei (September 7) 2023 Asian Cup qualifying playoff round
South Korea South Kore 0-0 Iraq (September 2), South Korea vs Lebanon  AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Lebanon UAE 0-0 Lebanon (September 2), South Korea vs Lebanon (September 7) AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers third round
Turkmenistan Did not play -
Sri Lanka Did not play -
DPR Korea Did not play -
Brunei Did not play -
Macau Did not play -
Laos Did not play -
Timor Leste Did not play -
Pakistan Suspended -
Bhutan Did not play -

 