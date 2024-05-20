Welcome to the new Farmer's League! Man City's dominance and European failures have exposed the Premier League lie

For the sixth time in seven seasons, the English title has been won by a club facing 115 charges related to alleged breaches of financial rules

Manchester City, 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations and all, have won the Premier League again. Pep Guardiola may have told us that the most valuable squad in world football were in "big trouble" just a few weeks ago, but state-sponsored City still managed to win their sixth title in the past seven years.

It's their fourth in a row, too. That's never been done before - not even before football was invented in 1992. It's a staggering achievement, then, well worth celebrating - because the Premier League is the best league in the world.

Or so we've always been told anyway...