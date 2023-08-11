Barcelona have received a major financial boost that allows them to register their summer signings and pursue further targets in the transfer market.

Barca pull new financial 'lever'

Summer signings can now be registered

Right-back and midfielder now targets

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan club have agreed to sell 29.5% of their digital content arm, Barca Vision, to two different investment companies for €120m (£104m/$131m), as reported by ESPN. The deal eases registration issues surrounding this summer's new arrivals and contract renewals with the club confident that the entire squad will be officially registered in time for Sunday's trip to Getafe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: President Joan Laporta's return to the club has become synonymous with the activation of 'palancas' –– financial levers aimed at easing the disastrous economic situation while maintaining the club's competitive edge. It's an extreme balancing act the Blaugrana has so far managed to pull off, improving the balance sheet and the squad while winning the league.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barca are confident that this latest move not only clears the registration backlog but will also allow them room to further reinforce the squad. A right-back and a midfielder are believed to be at the top of coach Xavi Hernandez's wish list.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? Cules will be keeping an eye on La Liga's website as the registrations trickle through the system. Ronald Araujo can start packing for the trip to Getafe on Sunday after the Uruguayan's name was the first to appear as officially registered this evening.