Inter return to the San Siro looking to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table as they host a Cagliari side fighting for every point to secure safety.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Inter vs Cagliari as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Inter vs Cagliari with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Inter vs Cagliari kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Cagliari kicks off on 17 Apr at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Inter are currently firing on all cylinders, coming off a high-octane 4-3 victory over Como that has left them nine points clear at the summit of Serie A. With only six rounds remaining, head coach Cristian Chivu has the luxury of balancing his league ambitions with an upcoming Coppa Italia semi-final, though maintaining their formidable nine-match unbeaten streak at home remains the immediate priority. Marcus Thuram is the man of the hour for the hosts, having just bagged a vital brace, and he’ll be looking to exploit a Cagliari defence that historically struggles at the San Siro.

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The visitors arrive with a bit of wind in their sails after a crucial 1-0 win against Cremonese, which pulled them six points clear of the relegation zone. However, the Islanders have a mountain to climb; they haven't beaten Inter in their last 12 attempts and have a dismal record against the league's top-three teams this season. The narrative of the night might just belong to Sebastiano Esposito, the Inter loanee currently leading Cagliari’s line, who has been in fine form and would love nothing more than to stun his parent club on one of football's grandest stages.

Key stats & injury news

Inter has turned the San Siro into a fortress, but Chivu will have to shuffle his deck slightly for this one. The biggest miss is undoubtedly Lautaro Martinez, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury and isn't expected back until late April. Adding to the selection headaches, midfielder Petar Sucic is serving a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card in that chaotic win at Como.

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Statistically, this matchup has leaned heavily in one direction lately, with Inter winning 10 of the last 12 meetings. Cagliari’s struggles are compounded by a slow-starting offense - they are the only team in the division yet to score a goal in the opening 20 minutes of a match. Their injury list isn't helping matters either; Luca Mazzitelli is out with a calf strain, joining long-term absentees Mattia Felici and Riyad Idrissi. With Leonardo Pavoletti also dealing with physical discomfort, much of the creative burden will fall on the shoulders of Esposito and veteran Andrea Belotti as they try to break a San Siro winless drought that stretches back to 2016.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Cagliari today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: