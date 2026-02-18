How to watch today's Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Bayer Leverkusen will kick-off at 18 Feb 2026, 20:00.

Match Preview

Olympiakos and Bayer Leverkusen have faced each other on three previous occasions in the UEFA Champions League – the Greek side have won two of those (L1), with the most recent coming last month: a 2-0 home win on MD7 of the league phase. That will give them a huge boost ahead of the game as they take on the German side on home soil.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Leverkusen have not won in four games in Greece (D1 L3) since a 4-1 Cup Winners' Cup success at Panathinaikos in 1993. However, their exploits in the Bundesliga are much better as they're coming into the game after a 4-0 thrashing of St Pauli, marking their latest upturn in fortunes and lifting them to sixth in the table, just three points shy of the top four with a game in hand.

Injury news and Key stats

Olympiacos are expected to remain without midfielder Theofanis Bakoulas, who continues his lengthy recovery from a knee injury. Defender Francisco Ortega and striker Mehdi Taremi are both doubts after missing the weekend game at Levadiakos, with the latter also a booking away from suspension alongside Santiago Hezze and Dani Garcia.

For the Greek side, Mehdi Taremi has been directly involved in four goals in the UEFA Champions League this season (2 goals, 2 assists), while the last player with more in a single edition for Olympiakos was Ieroklis Stoltidis in 2007-08 (5 – 3 goals, 2 assists).

Getty Images

The visitors will remain without forward Eliesse Ben Seghir, who is still nursing an ankle problem sustained during the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken is also recuperating from a knee injury he picked up in January, meaning Janis Blaswich will once again continue between the sticks, while Nathan Tella is out of action with a foot problem.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix García made the most line-breaking passes (133) in the league phase of this season’s UEFA Champions League. Indeed, his 32 against Olympiakos on MD7 was the joint-most by any player in a single game in this edition (also 32 for Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic v Union Saint-Gilloise on MD7).

