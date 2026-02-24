After losing the first match of this Champions League play-off tie at home, Olympiacos have their work cut out against the 2002-03 runners-up Bayer Leverkusen.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos will kick off on 24 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Leverkusen are in strong form overall, winning six of their eight most recent matches across all competitions. However, sitting sixth in the Bundesliga, qualification for next season's Champions League looks like a slim prospect.

Olympiacos started the league phase poorly, losing two of their first three, but they reached the playoffs after finishing strong with three consecutive wins, which included a 2-0 win over Leverkusen in January. However, the Greek side has won just a single match out of four since then, firing blanks in three of them. Suffice to say, they're not in a confident mood.

Key stats, injury news

Leverkusen are still without Eliesse Ben Seghir and Nathan Tella. Panagiotis Retsos was on the bench for Olympiacos at the weekend after sustaining a head injury in the first leg.

Leverkusen have lost just two of their last 18 home European fixtures (W11, D5).

Patrik Schick’s brace in the first leg means he has scored four goals in the seven UCL games he has played under coach Hjulmand, having netted just once in his previous 27 appearances in the competition

Only twice before in UCL history has a team progressed after losing the first leg by 2+ goals at home.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

