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Book World Cup 2026 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How much are World Cup tickets? Everything you need to know from group stages to the Final

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How to pick up last-minute World Cup tickets and what you can expect to pay

Dreaming of catching some World Cup action live this summer? With the opening match of the tournament kicking off on June 11, there’s no time like the present to secure seats at one or some of the stunning World Cup venues across North America.

While numerous World Cup sales windows may have come and gone, there are still ticket options available for all group-phase and knockout-stage encounters.

Let GOAL be your guide on all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information group-phase and knockout-stage, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and more.

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How much are World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 11 - 27

Group Stage (Host Nations)

$400 - $2,735

$1,199 – $5,500+ ($1,950)

June 11 - 27

Group Stage (Marquee Neutral Giants)

$120 – $1,200

$750 – $3,800 ($1,650)

June 11 - 27

Group Stage (Standard Neutral Matches)

$120 – $1,200

$202 – $2,500 ($1,092)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

World Cup 2026 prices per Category:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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How to buy World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

List of World Cup 2026 fixtures: Opening games, semi-finals, World Cup final tickets, and more

Stage

Dates

Venues/Locations

Teams

Tickets

Group A

June 11 – 24

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Atlanta

Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic

Tickets

Group B

June 12 – 24

Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles

Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Tickets

Group C

June 13 – 24

New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami

Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Tickets

Group D

June 12 – 25

Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco

United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Tickets

Group E

June 14 – 25

Houston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Kansas City

Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Tickets

Group F

June 14 – 25

Dallas, Monterrey, Houston, Kansas City

Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Tickets

Group G

June 15 – 26

Seattle, Los Angeles, Vancouver

Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Tickets

Group H

June 15 – 26

Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Guadalajara

Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Tickets

Group I

June 16 – 26

New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto

France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Tickets

Group J

June 16 – 27

Kansas City, San Francisco, Dallas

Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Tickets

Group K

June 17 – 27

Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Miami

Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Tickets

Group L

June 17 – 27

Dallas, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia

England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Tickets

Round of 32

June 28 – July 3

All Host Cities (Excluding GDL & MTY)

TBC

Tickets

Round of 16

July 4 – July 7

Vancouver, Seattle, Mexico City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey

TBC

Tickets

Quarter-Finals

July 9 – 11

Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Kansas City

TBC

Tickets

Semi-Finals

July 14 – 15

Dallas, Atlanta

TBC

Tickets

3rd Place

July 18

Miami

TBC

Tickets

Final

July 19

New Jersey

TBC

Tickets

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America.

For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The host cities/venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

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