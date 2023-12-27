How many Premier League goals will Man Utd's Rasmus Hojlund score before end of 2023-24 season?

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is finally off the mark in the Premier League - how many will he manage to score before the season ends?

It took him 1,027 minutes of football but Manchester United's No.11 finally broke his Premier League duck on Tuesday night - instinctively slotting home past Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to score the winning goal in a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

With that particular weight off his shoulders, is Hojlund now capable of going on a run and igniting a United recovery in the second half of the season?

The most league goals the Dane has managed in a season so far in his career is nine - which he achieved in Serie A with Atalanta during the 2022-23 campaign.

So what do you think? Will Tuesday night's heroics turn out to be nothing more than a flash in the pan or are you expecting Hojlund to start finding the net with more regularity now he's off the mark in England's top flight?

Let us know how many Premier League goals you think he'll score in United's remaining 19 matches in the comments section below! 👇