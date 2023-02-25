'It's about proving people wrong' - Harvey Elliott on Liverpool's need to respond after Real Madrid hammering

The Liverpool midfielder has challenged his colleagues to use the 5-2 hammering at the hands of Real Madrid as a source of motivation going forward.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool came back down to earth with an almighty thump on Tuesday night as Real Madrid put them to the sword after two 2-0 Premier League victories over Everton and Newcastle respectively. Ancelotti's side put five past Alisson on a night that showed just how far the Reds have fallen since taking on the now 14-time Champions League winners in the final in Paris last May. The focus for Jurgen Klopp will now be to ensure the club play in Europe's premier club competition next season with Elliott believing many have already written off the Anfield side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, the youngster said: "The Newcastle and Everton games were, to our standards this season, unbelievable. There were glimpses of us from last season and the season before that. Just for us it's about putting things right, going out and making sure we do the basics right again. Not feel too deflated with the Madrid game, as much as it hurt us and annoyed us.

"I feel it's always motivation to try to prove people wrong. I think many people are maybe doubting us to get a Champions League spot, to finish high up in the table, for example, or to get further in the Champions League. For us, it's always motivation. We want to keep proving people wrong."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Champions League qualification will no doubt play a part in Liverpool's summer transfer business, mainly the acquisition of long-term target Jude Bellingham who will be watching the current goings on at Anfield very closely. It has been known for a while that the 19-year-old tops Klopp's summer wishlist but the transfer will be a difficult one to pull off if the Reds finish outside the top four.

DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid became the first side to ever put five past Liverpool on home soil in the Champions league with their Round of 16 first-leg win earlier this week,

WHAT NEXT FOR ELLIOTT? While he likely won't be in from the start, he'll probably play some part in Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace later this evening.