Harry Maguire won’t go! Man Utd captain intends to stay put despite limited game time & Kim Min-jae transfer talk

Harry Maguire is reportedly looking to stay at Manchester United this summer despite losing his place and seeing other centre-halves targeted.

Defender has slipped down pecking order

Linked with Spurs & Aston Villa

Under contract until summer of 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender remains club captain at Old Trafford, but he started just eight Premier League games in 2022-23 and made only 16 top-flight appearances in total. With alternative options being favoured, the expectation was that he would be moved on in the next transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are eager to free up funds, as they pursue the likes of Napoli sensation Kim Min-jae, but talkSPORT claims that Maguire has no intention of walking away from a contract that still has two years left to run. He is said to want to remain in his current surroundings and fight for a place in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham and Aston Villa are among those said to have expressed interest in Maguire, given that the 30-year-old remains a proven Premier League performer. But he is reluctant to give up on a spell in Manchester that saw him become the most expensive defender on the planet, when he joined the Red Devils for £80 million ($100m) in 2019.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? England boss Gareth Southgate has warned Maguire that he will need regular game time in order to remain part of his squad, as the Three Lions continue their Euro 2024 qualification campaign, but the former Leicester and Hull City star is apparently not convinced that he needs a move elsewhere in 2023.