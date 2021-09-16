Goretzka ends transfer speculation as he signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2026
Getty
Leon Goretzka has ended speculation linking him with a transfer away from Bayern Munich by signing a new contract at Allianz Arena until 2026.
The Germany international midfielder was regularly linked with a move in the summer, with Manchester United most commonly connected to the Bundesliga winner.
However Goretzka has instead signed to renewed terms with Bayern, penning a five-year contract with the champions of Germany.
