Goretzka ends transfer speculation as he signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2026

The Germany international midfielder was linked with Manchester United, however has penned a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions

Leon Goretzka has ended speculation linking him with a transfer away from Bayern Munich by signing a new contract at Allianz Arena until 2026.

The Germany international midfielder was regularly linked with a move in the summer, with Manchester United most commonly connected to the Bundesliga winner.

However Goretzka has instead signed to renewed terms with Bayern, penning a five-year contract with the champions of Germany.

More follows.