Ginter rubbishes Chelsea and Inter rumours as he vows to remain with Monchengladbach

The World Cup winner has been linked with leading clubs across Europe, but the highly-rated defender insists that he is going nowhere

Matthias Ginter has sought to distance himself from reports suggesting that a move to , or could form part of his immediate future.

The highly rated World Cup-winning defender is attracting interest from across Europe with another transfer window open.

The 26-year-old is, however, tied to a contract at outfit , and he sees no reason to break that agreement, despite the options he is reported to have on the table, and is adamant that he will be spending the 2020-21 campaign in his native .

“I'm definitely staying in Gladbach," Ginter told Kicker when quizzed on the exit talk. “Of course I heard of the enquiries and was flattered by this attention, but I've said often enough how good things are for me in Gladbach.”

Monchengladbach, who ended the 2019-20 German league campaign in fourth spot, boasted the third-best defensive record in the Bundelisga last season and are readying themselves for football in 2020-21.

Ginter believes there is even more to come from the club heading forward, adding on their ambition: “This team has huge potential, and the coach gives us a great deal of added value. With the amazing fans and surroundings here, this club is currently in the process of building something. I share these big ambitions and I also have a contract here.”

General manager Max Eberl is delighted to see Ginter stating full commitment to the collective cause, with Gladbach determined to build on the foundations they have put in place.

“This is very important because we have a great deal of potential with the current set-up,” said Eberl. “If we can stick together like this for the next two or three years, then we really could make something happen here.

“We can only achieve the best possible success if we stick together and don't have to remedy any losses.”

Ginter, who formed part of Germany’s successful squad at the 2014 World Cup, has taken in 229 Bundesliga appearances to date, with 92 of those taken in with Gladbach since completing a move from Borussia Dortmund in July 2017.