Georgina Rodriguez reveals the one thing 'super dad' Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't do at home

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been together since late 2016 and have now shifted base to Riyadh after the Portuguese joined Al-Nassr having mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United. She has now hailed Ronaldo as a "super dad" and the "best husband", but revealed that he "doesn't cook" at home.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cristiano is a super dad and the best husband I could ever dream of. But he doesn't cook. After training all morning he deserves to find a nice hot plate of food lovingly prepared on the table. We have a chef, but I sometimes cook," she revealed in an interview with Sportweek.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pair seem to be enjoying their time in Saudi Arabia and are often seen spending quality time together on days out in Riyadh. They have been permitted to live together despite Saudi rules prohibiting unmarried couples cohabiting.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward enjoyed a record-breaking four-goal performance against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League and will look to continue his brilliant form when he takes the pitch against Al-Taawoun on Friday.