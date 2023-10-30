'Panic mode!' - Gary Neville points the finger at Man Utd owners the Glazers - rather than manager Erik ten Hag - for underwhelming £82m Antony signing & draws Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville maintains that Erik ten Hag is not responsible for the Red Devils' excessive spending on Antony.

Ten Hag blamed for Antony signing

Neville defends Ten Hag

Blames Glazers for panic signings

WHAT HAPPENED? With high expectations, the Red Devils acquired the Brazil international from Ajax for about £82 million ($99.5m). Following the Red Devils' 3-0 loss to fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday, talk about his subpar performances returned to the fore. Near the end of the game, Antony kicked out twice at City's Jeremy Doku.

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty initially replied to a tweet from Neville, claiming that Antony's signing was solely on Ten Hag and not the Glazers. Neville, however, wasn't having it and replied with his own tweet to defend Ten Hag.

He wrote: "Context on Antony. We’d just lost to Brighton and Brentford and the club was in reactive panic mode as per usual and sanctioned and said “Yes” to Casemiro and Antony . It’s all on the Glazers for complete panic and lack of leadership! They’ve done this for 10 years. CR7 to City and panic. Alexis to City and panic. Ajax couldn’t believe we’d offered that money. Owners and Directors sanction deals. Now I agree Antony needs to do better but it was never a deal to do in those circumstances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian, who used to play for Ajax under Ten Hag, has only managed four goals and two assists in 32 Premier League games for Man Utd. This season, the Brazilian has not contributed any goals in the league and is the subject of a domestic abuse investigation.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's men will now face off against the high-flying Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1.