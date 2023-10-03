Revealed: The games Liverpool star Curtis Jones will miss after seeing Tottenham red-card appeal dismissed

Curtis Jones is set to serve a three-match Premier League ban after an appeal to overturn the red card he received at Tottenham was unsuccessful.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jones initially received a yellow card for a foul on Spurs' Yves Bissouma in the 26th minute of the game before being sent off after VAR intervened and upgraded the punishment. The Reds appealed the decision following the 2-1 defeat in north London, but now the midfielder will miss their next three top-flight matches, the club has revealed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has played some of the best football of his career this season, with the Liverpool academy product starting five games to date in all competitions. But now he will miss their matches against Brighton, Everton, and Nottingham Forest this month. In addition, Liverpool say forward Diogo Jota will serve a one-match suspension following his sending off for two yellows at Spurs. That will force him out of Sunday's trip to Brighton at the Amex.

WHAT NEXT? Jones will be able to feature in Thursday's clash with Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse on October 26. He will be available once more against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on November 1 and Luton Town four days later in the Premier League.