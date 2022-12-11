'It was justice' - France midfielder Rabiot reacts to Kane's missed penalty in World Cup quarter-final

Adrien Rabiot has suggested Harry Kane's penalty miss was 'justice' as the spot kick should never have been awarded.

Kane missed crucial second penalty

Rabiot suggested it was 'justice'

Both sides have a grievance with the referee

WHAT HAPPENED? England were awarded a second penalty against France after Theo Hernandez bundled Mason Mount over in the box 82 minutes into the game. A VAR check overturned the referees initial decision and awarded a spot-kick, which Kane uncharacteristically smashed over the bar. French midfielder Rabiot has said the miss was 'justice' as the penalty should have never been awarded.

WHAT HE SAID: "First of all, I'm not sure that it's really a foul," Rabiot said following the game. "We've seen hundreds of actions like that that aren't given. I thought the refereeing was a bit borderline at times tonight, but we won't linger on that. Of course, when he missed, we were happy, it was justice because there was no penalty. But sometimes you also need that bit of luck, of success. We had it tonight, everything came together. We are really proud to reach the semi-final in this way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rabiot's comments come after much has been made of the referee in Saturday night's game. England felt aggrieved when Saka was not given a foul in the build up to France's opening goal, and then they were even more frustrated when they weren't awarded a first half penalty for a foul on Kane.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE & ENGLAND? Les Bleus march onto the semi-finals, setting up a tie with Morocco on Wednesday. For the Three Lions, it is the end of the road, with players returning to club duty in the coming days and weeks.