FPL: Are you selling Man City striker Erling Haaland?

The Norwegian could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines but with it unclear exactly how long he'll be out for, will you be selling in FPL?

Erling Haaland missed Manchester City's 2-1 win over Luton on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola conceding that his star man was struggling to walk after suffering a "bone stress injury" in his foot.

The former Dortmund star is the Premier League's most deadly striker, with Haaland having scored 50 goals in 50 appearances in England's top flight, the quickest to ever reach half a century.

In Fantasy Premier League, no single player is owned by more managers in the game than the 23-year-old, but with question marks over his fitness and possible return date, over 300k FPL bosses have already decided to get rid.

Indeed, even Haaland's dad, Alf-Inge has seen enough to convince him to sell his own son on the game, but will that trigger you into moving him on ahead of City's clash with Crystal Palace on December 16?

