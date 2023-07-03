FPL 2023-24: Man City striker Erling Haaland given biggest price tag as Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah edged into second spot

Erling Haaland will be the most expensive player in FPL for 2023-24, with the prolific Manchester City striker being given a £14 million price tag.

Norwegian claimed Golden Boot in 2022-23

Rewrote the record books in the process

Plenty of talent up for grabs in fantasy game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian frontman sent records tumbling last season as he enjoyed a stunning debut campaign in English football that ended with the Premier League Golden Boot being added to his Treble-winning trophy collection. Haaland hit 36 top-flight goals – an all-time divisional high – and 52 across all competitions. He will be favoured by many fantasy bosses next season, but will not come cheap. Mohamed Salah sits second on the list of costliest purchases, with the talismanic Liverpool forward – who has three Golden Boots to his name - available for £12.5m.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elsewhere, Arsenal and Manchester United captains Martin Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes – who bring goals and assists aplenty to their respective sides – cannot be separated in the £8.5m bracket. Chelsea new boy Christopher Nkunku is priced at £7.5m, while Spurs star Son Heung-min – a firm favourite with FPL bosses – comes in at £9m.

WHAT NEXT? Carlton Morris and Iliman Ndiaye offer value at £5.5m as they look to inspire newly-promoted Luton and Sheffield United respectively, while Brighton sensation Kaoru Mitoma has a £6.5m asking price – the same as Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier – and Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White will tempt plenty at £6m.