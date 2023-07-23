Folarin Balogun edging closer to Arsenal exit? Mikel Arteta explains why USMNT star was left out of Man Utd clash as Inter prepare £35m transfer bid

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained Folarin Balogun's absence against Manchester United, as Inter Milan reportedly ready a bid for the USMNT star.

Balogun absent against Man Utd

Striker linked with move away

Arteta gave other players opportunities

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun was an unused substitute as Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by United and his absence from the pitch has sparked further rumours that he could be on his way out of the club this summer. The striker excelled on loan at Reims last season but hopes to either get a chance at Arsenal or be granted a transfer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, we have some options up front and we wanted to load some players that’s why some players didn’t have any exposure but they will in the next game," Arteta said when asked why he did not feature against United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks but Inter are the latest team said to be lining up a bid for him. Corriere dello Sport reports the Serie A side are preparing an offer worth an initial €35 million (£30m/$39m), with bonuses that will take the figure up to €40m (£35m/$44m).

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Balogun will hope to get another chance in the Gunners team when they take on Barcelona in their next pre-season friendly.