First choice! Inter make USMNT star Folarin Balogun top priority but won't meet Arsenal's asking price

WHAT HAPPENED? According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Nerazzurri want Balogun to lead the line next season after their deal for Romelu Lukaku collapsed. However, they are unwilling to match the £50 million (€58/$64m) transfer fee demanded by Arsenal and want the deal to be completed within £40m (€46m/$51m) including add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter have also lined up a couple of alternatives if they fail to land Balogun which include West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca and Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are also keen on Morata and the Spaniard also has a €21m (£18m/$23m) release clause in his contract. Meanwhile, the Hammers remain open to a loan move for Scamacca with a purchase option included.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is reported that Inter have already met with Morata's representatives and Simeone Inzaghi has given the deal the green light. Atletico remain firm on the €21 m release clause but the Serie A side do not intend to meet the full price.

WHAT NEXT? Inter do not want to take any decision in haste and will continue to negotiate with Arsenal for Balogun, who thrived on loan at Stade Reims last season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions.