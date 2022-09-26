FIFA 23: Ronaldo, Neymar & every player with 5-star skill moves

Fancy doing a few skills on the new game? Here are the best players to do them with...

Five-star skill moves are a great asset to have in a player in FIFA and that is no different in FIFA 23. These skillers are often the most desirable to play with because they have an array of tricks in their lockers, which make them the most fun to use.

You'll have to learn how to do the tricks, of course, but it helps to have players who have the unique ability to pull them off with aplomb so you can impress your friends and rivals on the game.

GOAL takes a look at all the players with a five-star skill rating on FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 five-star skill players

The list of players with five-star skills on FIFA 23 usually features plenty of worldwide superstars and it comes as little surprise to see the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe boasting the best ability to do tricks.

However, Lionel Messi is a notable absentee on the five-star skiller list, despite the fact that his dribbling attribute is rated 94 on the game. Mbappe's dribbling stat is 92, while Ronaldo's is not as strong at 85, though still not bad. At 93, Neymar's dribbling stat is one of the best in the game.

There is an abundance of South American talent, particularly from Brazil, where skill-heavy 'Samba Soccer' is well established. As well as Neymar, the list includes Brazilians such as Vinicius Jr, Lucas Paqueta, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and David Neres among others.

There is also a broad span of ability, from players with overall ratings in the 90s, right down to Hibernian's 67-rated Aiden McGeady and Livingston's Dylan Bahamboula, whose rating is 63.

Player Club Rating Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 91 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 90 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain 89 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 86 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 86 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich 86 Thiago Liverpool 86 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 86 Memphis Depay Barcelona 85 Paul Pogba Juventus 85 Jadon Sancho Manchester United 84 Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 84 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 84 Angel Di Maria Juventus 84 Ousmane Dembele Barcelona 83 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 83 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 83 Juan Cuadrado Juventus 83 Antony Manchester United 82 Lucas Paqueta West Ham 82 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 82 Philippe Coutinho Aston Villa 82 Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan 82 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 81 Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United 81 Jesus Corona Sevilla 81 David Neres Benfica 79 Jesper Karlsson AZ 78 Igor Coronado Al-Ittihad 77 Franck Ribery Torino 77 Jota Celtic 76 Matheus Pereira Al-Hilal 76 Marcelino Moreno Atlanta United 76 Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati 76 Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire 76 Silas Stuttgart 75 Amine Harit Marseille 75 Daniel Kofi-Kyereh Freiburg 75 Alexandru Maxim Gaziantep 75 Cesinha Daegu 75 Rayan Cherki Lyon 73 Talles Magno New York City 71 Hernani Rio Ave 71 Modou Barrow Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 70 Juan Diego Rojas Delfin SC 68 Osam Sahraoui Valerenga 67 Aiden McGeady Hibernian 67 Dylan Bahamboula Livingston 63

EA Sports

A number of high profile veteran players remain in the five-star skill bracket too, with AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic and France legend Franck Ribery still able to bamboozle opponents.

Major League Soccer features some five-star skillers too, with Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri, Luciano Acosta of Cincinnati, New York City star Talles Magno and Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno all well capable of trickery.

Newcastle United's flamboyant winger Allan Saint-Maximin has five-star skills, 88 dribbling and 90 pace, so should be a decent option, while Manchester United duo Antony and Marcus Rashford have the ability to pull off skill moves as good as Ronaldo.

Read more FIFA 23 news & updates