FIFA 23: AFC Richmond player ratings & Ted Lasso Ultimate Team rewards

Do you believe in AFC Richmond? Now you can play with them on FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is out now and EA Sports dropped a nice little feature with the addition of Ted Lasso and his AFC Richmond team to the game. The award-winning TV series has been brought to life in the virtual realm, with a full squad of fan favourites from the show, along with Jason Sudeikis' legendary titular character available.

It will certainly thrill fans of the Apple TV show and there will no doubt be a natural curiosity among those who aren't so familiar with the workings at Nelson Road.

GOAL takes a look at how to play with Ted Lasso's team in the game, the AFC Richmond player ratings and more.

What are AFC Richmond's player ratings on FIFA 23?

Jamie Tartt is the best player on the AFC Richmond roster with a rating of 84 on FIFA 23. CDM Roy Kent - a character who is loosely modelled on Roy Keane - follows with an 83 overall rating, with 82-rated Dani Rojas completing the top three.

Sam Obisanya has a rating of 81 and Isaac McAdoo is the best defender on the team with a rating of 80.

To give you an idea of how good the players are deemed to be by EA Sports, Tartt's rating is the same as that of Manchester City star Jack Grealish, Real Madrid playmaker Eden Hazard and Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos.

Kent is considered to be of similar ability to Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Barcelona winger Raphinha.

You can see the FIFA 23 ratings of AFC Richmond below.

Player POS OVR Jamie Tartt ST 84 Roy Kent CDM 83 Dani Rojas ST 82 Sam Obisanya RM 81 Isaac McAdoo CB 80 Moe Bumbercatch CM 79 Jeff Goodman LB 79 Colin Hughes LM 78 Arlo Dixon RB 78 Robbie Roberts ST 78 Jan Maas CB 77 Richard Montlaur CDM 77 Thierry Zoreaux GK 76 Paul Reynolds CB 76 Tommy Winchester CB 76 Declan Cockburn ST 75 Kukoc RM 75 Babatunde CB 75 Tom O'Brien GK 75

How to play as Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond on FIFA 23

You can play as AFC Richmond in the following game modes:

Kick-off

Career Mode

Online Friendlies

Online Seasons

You can find AFC Richmond in the Rest of World section on Career Mode. However, in order to play with them, you must first swap out a team from the league you intend to manage in.

In the event that you play as a manager in Career Mode, you can choose Ted Lasso and you can also manage AFC Richmond.

You cannot play with AFC Richmond players on Ultimate Team.

Ted Lasso FIFA 23 Ultimate Team rewards

While you can't use AFC Richmond players in FUT 23, there are a number or rewards available to earn. They are:

Ted Lasso card

Coach Beard card

AFC Richmond stadium theme

AFC Richmond badge

AFC Richmond kits and TIFOs are expected to be rolled out as the season progresses.

You can earn the AFC Richmond badge by completing the 'We Are Richmond' challenge - by scoring a goal in any match type. To earn the AFC Richmond stadium theme, you must complete all relevant 'Ted Lasso story' challenges.

How to get Ted Lasso & Coach Beard in FIFA 23

Ted Lasso and Coach Beard cards will cost you four stars each and in order to get them you will need to earn stars by completing FUT Moments.