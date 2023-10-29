Feyenoord and Mexico striker Santi Gimenez speaks out on future amid talk of big-money move to Real Madrid

In response to reports that he is nearing a transfer to La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid, Santiago Gimenez has offered an update on social media.

Gimenez linked to Madrid and Spurs

Morris Pagniello links striker to move

Gimenez refutes rumours on X

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexican striker took to social media to refute rumours that he is going to Real Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur, which were spread by FIFA intermediary Morris Pagniello. Gimenez has distanced himself from what Pagniello expressed in public regarding the move.

WHAT THEY SAID: He wrote on X: "In the last few hours, statements have come out about my future that have emerged from sources far from my environment. Given this situation, I would like to clarify that I do not have a representative and that the person in charge of my career is my father with the help of Mariel.

"It is important not to take into account claims that have not been made by them or by me. I am very grateful for the understanding and support that everyone shows me every day. We have always been very open with information and know that as soon as there is any news to give, we will gladly let you know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite just having moved to Europe last year, the Mexican striker has already had a significant impact at Feyenoord. His stock has only increased as of the beginning of 2023–2024. He was the team's leading scorer in his debut season as they won the Dutch league title. Through his first nine Eredivisie appearances of the season, the 22-year-old has scored 13 goals. In addition, he has provided three assists, making precisely half of Feyenoord's 32 league goals his responsibility.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Feyenoord and Gimenez will be in action later this afternoon when they take on FC Twente as they look to keep up with PSV.