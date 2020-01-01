Fernandes sees himself as a ‘risk player’ & expects more to come at Man Utd

The Portuguese playmaker has been a revelation since making a January move to Old Trafford and is pleased with his impact in English football

Bruno Fernandes sees himself as a “risk player”, with the Portuguese playmaker confident there is even more to come from him after enjoying an impressive start to life at .

The Red Devils found themselves in the market for added creativity during the January transfer window.

Fernandes had been registering on their radar for some time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally making the decision to take the plunge.

More teams

A sizeable show of faith, and funds, has been richly rewarded with the 25-year-old’s performances so far.

Fernandes has quickly become a talisman for United in the heart of their midfield, contributing eight goals and seven assists to the collective cause while helping himself to two Premier League Player of the Month awards.

Few could have predicted that his impact would be so immediate, or so impressive.

United are, however, eager to see a man who has already become a firm fan favourite take his game to even greater heights in the months and years to come.

Fernandes believes he is capable of doing just that, but is eager to point out that not everything he tries is going to come off as he likes to play on the edge.

He told Sky Sports of the impression he has made in Manchester and the qualities he offers to Solskjaer’s side: “I feel proud from the team, because I think one player can change everything a lot.

“Of course I help the team. The team was good before because no team can be so good now and so bad in the past, you know. It’s not about this, it’s about confidence, it’s about results.

“We have such good qualities on the team, so for the position I play, having players in front who can score, who can get a lot of goals, is easier for me.

“I’m a risk player, I take risks. I want to take risks every time and I will take the risk every time.

“I will lose a lot of balls, I will misplace a lot of passes but I know when I find my strikers, my wingers, they will score.

Article continues below

“My quality becomes better and better, day after day, because they push me and I know in the moment I don’t play well or I’m not in the top of my condition, everyone else will play in my place.

“I need to be focused and every time be on top, also because we play for Manchester United - this club you need to be on top for all games.”

United and Fernandes will be back in action on Monday when their pursuit of a top-four finish continues in a home date with .