FA Cup 2023-24: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the 2023-24 FA Cup, round by round.

The FA Cup is the oldest cup football competition in the world and it is back for the 143rd edition in 2023-24.

Manchester City are defending champions and Pep Guardiola's side will be desperate to retain their title, but there is always a chance of a giant-killing upset along the perilous path to glory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2023-24 FA Cup, with a round-by-round breakdown of the draws, fixtures and results.

FA Cup 2023-24 second round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday November 5 at 2:30pm GMT live on ITV1.

FA Cup 2023-24 first round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the first round of the 2023-24 FA Cup was held on October 15, 2023.

Among the fixtures to look out for are Crewe Alexandra versus one-time FA Cup winners Derby County, while two-time winners Portsmouth have been paired with Chesterfield.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be keen observers as Wrexham take on Mansfield Town, while Tyson Fury's beloved Morecambe were drawn against Lincoln City.

You can see the full draw below. Note that fixture dates are subject to change.

Date Fixture Nov 3 Sheppey United 1-4 Walsall Nov 3 Barnsley 3-3 Horsham Nov 4 Northampton Town vs Barrow Nov 4 Curzon Ashton vs Barnet Nov 4 Alfreton Town vs Worthing Nov 4 Bolton Wanderers vs Solihull Moors Nov 4 Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic Nov 4 Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United Nov 4 Hereford vs Gillingham Nov 4 Oxford United vs Maidenhead United Nov 4 Newport County vs Oldham Athletic Nov 4 Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town Nov 4 Marine vs Harrogate Town Nov 4 Port Vale vs Burton Albion Nov 4 Peterborough United vs Salford City Nov 4 Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood Nov 4 Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers Nov 4 Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United Nov 4 Bristol Rovers vs Whitby Town Nov 4 Lincoln City vs Morecambe Nov 4 Sutton vs Fylde Nov 4 Reading vs MK Dons Nov 4 Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley Nov 4 Chester vs York City Nov 4 Scarborough Athletic vs Forest Green Rovers Nov 4 Notts County vs Crawley Town Nov 4 Stockport County vs Worksop Town Nov 4 Yeovil Town vs Gateshead Nov 4 Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers Nov 4 Chesham United vs Maidstone United Nov 4 Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town Nov 4 Cambridge United vs Bracknell Town Nov 4 Ramsgate vs Woking Nov 4 Bromley vs Blackpool Nov 4 Mansfield Town vs Wrexham Nov 5 Chesterfield vs Portsmouth Nov 5 Kidderminster Harriers vs Fleetwood Town Nov 5 Slough Town vs Grimsby Town Nov 5 Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County Nov 5 Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley Paper Mills

Replays

Date Fixture Nov 13 Horsham vs Barnsley

FA Cup 2023-24 live stream, TV channels & where to watch

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX United States ESPN ESPN+

In the United Kingdom, FA Cup games are broadcasted on BBC and ITV networks, which are free-to-air channels.

ESPN has the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the United States, with a selection of games available to watch on ESPN or stream on ESPN+.

FA Cup 2023-24 round dates & schedule

Round Date(s) Winner prize money Loser prize money First round Nov 4, 2023 £41,000 None Second round Dec 2, 2023 £67,000 None Third round Jan 6, 2024 £105,000 None Fourth round Jan 27, 2024 £120,000 None Fifth round Feb 28, 2024 £225,000 None Quarter-final Mar 16, 2024 £450,000 None Semi-final Apr 20, 2024 £1,000,000 £500,000 Final May 25, 2024 £2,000,000 £1,000,000

The 2023-24 FA Cup began on August 4, 2023, with the qualifying rounds. First-round proper matches were scheduled to kick off on November 4.

Premier League and Championship teams enter in the third round, with those games set to take place on the weekend of January 6, 2024.

The 2023-24 FA Cup final is set for May 25, 2024.

Who won the FA Cup last season?

Manchester City defeated Manchester United in the final of the 2022-23 FA Cup to secure the trophy for the seventh time in their history.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan were the difference in a 2-1 victory, with United only managing one goal, a Bruno Fernandes penalty.