Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Date, time, teams & how to watch

GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Europa League knockout round play-off draw

The 2022-23 Europa League group stage is nearing its conclusion but a lot is left to be played for on the final two matchdays as the top spot in most groups is still up for grabs.

The group phase has thrown up a few shock results, with Jose Mourinho's Roma in danger of dropping back down to the Conference League after losing to Ludogorets Razgrad and Real Betis.

Manchester United also suffered a surprise defeat at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad on the opening matchday, but since that defeat, Erik ten Hag's men have won all three matches and will be in pole position in Group E if they beat their Spanish opponents in the reverse fixture.

As the group stage nears its conclusion, GOAL has the key information about which teams have already qualified, how to watch the draw for the knockout round play-off, when it will take place and more.

When is the draw for the Europa League knockout round play-off?

Date: Nov 7, 2022 Time: 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4:30pm IST Venue: UEFA HQ, Nyon

The draw for the 2022-23 Europa League knockout round play-off phase will happen on Monday, November 7, 2022. It will start at 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4:30pm IST.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage will be seeded, while the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage are unseeded. Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

Getty Images

How can I watch the Europa League knockout round play-off draw in UK & US?

The draw will be streamed live online for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw on GOAL's website or follow GOAL's official Twitter pages for all the updates.

What dates will the Europa League knockout round play-off fixtures be played on?

Fixture Date Europa League knockout round play-off first leg Feb 16 Europa League knockout round play-off second leg Feb 23

The Europa League knockout round play-off will take place over two legs, with the first legs played on February 16 and the second legs played on February 23.

Which teams will take part in the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?

Group Runners-up of Europa League (Seeded) Champions League third-placed teams (Unseeded) A TBC B TBC C TBC Barcelona D TBC E TBC F TBC G TBC Sevilla H TBC

Currently, there are only two teams who have confirmed their participation in the Europa League knockout round play-off draw. The vacant spots will get filled as we get more clarity after the final two matchdays.

Barcelona sensationally crashed out of the group stage for the second season in a row, and join familiar rivals Sevilla in the knockout round play-off draw.