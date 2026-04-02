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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Enzo Fernández hints at a move to Real Madrid with two new messages

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Will the Argentine player be moving to Real Madrid?

Chelsea star Enzo Fernández has once again been linked with a move to Real Madrid, fuelling speculation about his future with the Blues.

In recent weeks, some media reports have suggested that Real Madrid are among the clubs most keen to sign Enzo this summer, alongside Paris Saint-Germain.

A few days ago, Fernández spoke to influencers and, when asked where he would prefer to live, replied: “I really love living in Madrid… it reminds me of Buenos Aires.”

Since then, reports have intensified confirming that the Argentine player is close to leaving Chelsea and that he wishes to move to Real Madrid next summer.

Today, Enzo sent a new message to Real Madrid via the channel "Luzo TV", where he reiterated his desire to live in Madrid. 

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The Chelsea star said: “I always tell my wife that if I had to choose a European city to live in, I’d really love Madrid… It’s very similar to Buenos Aires – the food, everything.”

Enzo’s praise was not limited to the city; the Chelsea midfielder also heaped praise on Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, the former Real Madrid duo, when asked about the players he had faced who had impressed him.

He said: “As I play in the same position, I always try to study the opposition’s midfielders, and I’m particularly impressed by Toni Kroos… I’ve played against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu, and both he and Modrić are fantastic players; they’re of a very high quality.”

(Read also)... Enzo Fernández’s behaviour angers Chelsea players... Is his departure imminent?

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