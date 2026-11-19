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Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should be disappointed at missing out on a place in the latest England squad, former Everton star Richard Dunne has told GOAL, with the classy midfielder having worked through a “weird” spell at Chelsea to prove that he is both Premier League and international calibre. The 28-year-old has starred for the Toffees this season.

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From the East Midlands to Merseyside

He completed a move to Merseyside during the summer of 2025, with a £29 million ($38m) fee said to have changed hands. Few knew what to expect at that stage, with progress having stalled somewhat on the back of making a senior breakthrough at Leicester.

Eight goals were posted, though, across his debut campaign at Everton - while offering boundless energy to David Moyes’ engine room. Those qualities have remained on full display in 2026-27.

What Dewsbury-Hall offers at Everton

Dewsbury-Hall is often responsible for driving the Toffees forward with his ball-carrying ability, but he is just as effective when it comes to winning possession back and picking out team-mates with timely and well-weighted passes.

Having become a key cog for Everton, many were quick to suggest that a maiden international call-up should be secured. Thomas Tuchel will be fully aware of what the Nottingham native has been up to.

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No place was found in the Three Lions’ ranks for UEFA Nations League clashes with Croatia and Spain as alternative midfield options - including club colleague James Garner - got the nod.

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Tuchel did not select Toffees midfielder

Asked if Dewsbury-Hall was deserving of selection, and if he should be frustrated at being overlooked, ex-Toffees defender Dunne - who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie - told GOAL: “I think on form, yeah. He's been one of Everton's top players.

“Everton are obviously performing really well, being in the top six or seven in the Premier League. He's been a driving force within that. I think he can be disappointed, but you have to be realistic as well about people's status and where they are.

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“England are blessed with a midfield selection of maybe 10 players that are £100 million players. They're just completely outstanding. The fact that Dewsbury-Hall is getting himself into that category where people are mentioning him in the same breath as what England have as midfield options is testament to his performances this season.”

Testing spell taken in at Stamford Bridge

Dewsbury-Hall has come a long way in a relatively short space of time, as he was a bit-part player across his solitary campaign at Stamford Bridge, having joined Chelsea for £30m ($39m) in 2024.

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He was a regular across a triumphant Conference League campaign, and figured in a FIFA Club World win, but struggled for Premier League game time and knew that another fresh start would be required somewhere if he was going to become a leading man.

Asked about the past - with fierce competition for places in west London always making that move feel a little odd - and what the future could hold, former Republic of Ireland international centre-half Dunne added: “I think most players moving to Chelsea is weird and difficult. It's never the perfect story. I think when you go to Chelsea, there's always something else. There's always a new player coming in every couple of months, so it is hard.

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“But also to go from Leicester to a big club like Chelsea is difficult. I think to go from Leicester to Everton, where the expectations aren’t as high as they are at Chelsea, is more realistic.

“He's shown that's the development phase that he's in at the moment, he's getting better. People are saying, ‘well, he is of the standard of Chelsea, he is of the standard of England, and he's proven that at Everton’. From my point of view, if England don't want him, we’d be more than happy to take him with Ireland!”

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Why Dewsbury-Hall could represent Ireland

Dewsbury-Hall qualifies to represent Ireland through family heritage, and the Boys In Green may well be monitoring his situation. If England do not come calling, then alternative options will likely be explored.

That is an issue for another day, though, as full focus for now is locked on domestic duties and Everton’s return to action away at Brentford on November 23 - with Moyes’ men currently sat sixth in the Premier League table.