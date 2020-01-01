Dier signs contract extension at Tottenham through to 2024

The midfielder has committed his long-term future to the Lilywhites after another solid individual season

Eric Dier has signed a contract extension at which will see him remain at the club until 2024.

The English midfielder's previous deal was due to expire next summer, but Spurs have officially tied him down to fresh terms on Tuesday morning.

Dier told the club's official website after the announcement was made: "I'm really happy to continue her and commit to this new journey we are on.

"There's still a lot of things I need to achieve here before it's over. My targets are very clear, I want to be one of the very best in my position in the Premier League.

"My clear objective and the manager's is to try and win trophies with this club. The manager's record and mentality and his mentality towards winning trophies was a big thing for me."

Jose Mourinho expressed a desire to retain Dier's services at the start of the month, telling a press conference: "I hope that we can find an agreement because I'm trying to take the team in a certain direction and when I try to develop a player in the team it's because I'm waiting for a player to stay with us."

Dier has racked up 239 senior appearances for the Lilywhites since joining the club from CP back in 2014, scoring 11 goals.

Of those outings, 29 have come in the 2019-20 campaign, and he has enjoyed a prominent role in Mourinho starting XI in the second half of the season.

The Portuguese opted to shift the 26-year-old from his usual position in holding midfield into the heart of the defence, which has led to an upturn in results since the Premier League restart.

Tottenham have won four of their last seven matches to move into seventh in the top-flight standings, and they will be guaranteed a spot in next season's if they beat on Sunday.

Dier added on the need for Spurs to finish their latest campaign strongly: "There's been many obstacles this season, it's been very difficult for everyone. We've made the best of it in the last couple of games, and hopefully, we can win the last game against Palace to be in Europe, then start with a clean slate next season."