Mourinho optimistic Dier will sign new Tottenham contract

Eric Dier is in the final year of his contract but the Portuguese says all parties want the England international to stay at Spurs

Jose Mourinho is hopeful that Eric Dier will sign a new contract with .

The versatile international's deal expires at the end of next season, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and manager Mourinho want him to stay.

Dier has informed Mourinho of his desire to extend his stay at the Premier League club, which was music to the ears of the Tottenham boss.

Mourinho said: "My boss Mr Levy tells me that he wants Eric to sign a new contract and Eric tells me that he's more than happy here, more than happy with his situation, especially now that he feels we have a certain idea for him and the deal.

"And he tells me also that he wants very much to stay.

"So I hope that we can find an agreement because I'm trying to take the team in a certain direction and when I try to develop a player in the team it's because I'm waiting for a player to stay with us."

The London club travel to on Thursday in the battle for European spots and Mourinho says rather than qualification would not be a failure.

"If you tell me I start the season with zero points like everyone else and at the end of the season I am not in a Champions League spot I would say disappointing," the Portuguese said.

"If I put myself in my day one and where the team was and everything that happens I would say I would not be disappointed because the situation was incredible.

"But we are going to fight until we can, until it is mathematically impossible. One objective is points on the table but we cannot forget that one objective is working for the future, working for next season.

"This is not a waste of time for us. It doesn't matter how we end the season, to know the players, to work with the players, to make decisions to improve the team step by step in certain areas I think is also very important for us.

"We just want to play and see where we are at the end of the season. When the season finishes we know a couple of weeks later we are starting pre-season for the next season and then is the moment to say everyone has the same points let's go and fight."