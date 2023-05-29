Debate: Where will Chelsea finish under Mauricio Pochettino next season?

Chelsea have finally confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will in charge for the 2023-24 season and he has some job on his hands.

Well, it took them long enough, but on Monday Chelsea finally confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach. Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann were both tipped as frontrunners for the position at one time, but it's the ex-Tottenham boss who has been entrusted with the job of turning the Blues' fortunes around.

It's going to be a very busy summer for the Argentine. First on his to-do list has to be trimming Chelsea's ludicrously bloated squad. He'll also need to get a group of players low on confidence playing with freedom again. Finishing 12th is just not good enough for a club of this stature.

While the size of the task ahead may seem daunting, Pochettino does have experience of turning the tide, as evidenced by his spells at Southampton and Tottenham. The question is: How high can the Blues rise up the table with him in charge?

Can they break back into the Champions League places, or is a top-six finish more likely? Perhaps you even think they've got it in them to mount an unlikely title charge?!