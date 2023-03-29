David de Gea REJECTS Man Utd contract extension offer

Goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly rejected Manchester United's first offer of a contract extension.

De Gea could become free agent in the summer

Goalkeeper rejects United's first extension offer

Must accept a salary cut to continue at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard's current contract at Manchester United is set to expire in June 2023. According to The Athletic, De Gea has turned down the first extension offer put on the table by Manchester United but will continue to negotiate in the hope of reaching a positive conclusion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The shot-stopper is currently the world's highest-paid keeper drawing a weekly salary of more than £375,000, but is well aware that at 32, he cannot continue to ask for a renewal with the same numbers and must settle for a lower pay package. The report mentions the club has made a "good proposal" to De Gea but the player is not convinced by the offer and feels that his remuneration does not do justice to his performances on the pitch.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite having a shaky start under Ten Hag, culpable in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford, he has proved to be an instrumental figure between the sticks and his efforts to deny Kelechi Iheanacho in United's 3-0 win over Leicester City was adjudged as the Premier League save of the month for February. The Dutch manager is impressed with his improvement over the course of the season and wants him to continue at Old Trafford which is a key factor to a potential successful extension.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? The goalkeeper will be back in action for Manchester United next time out at St James Park against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.