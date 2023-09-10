Cristiano Ronaldo's Marrakesh hotel offers shelter to Morocco earthquake victims

A Marrakesh hotel owned by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is offering shelter to victims of the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

The mountainous High Atlas region was struck by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Friday.

Over 2,000 lives have been lost as a result of the natural disaster, with many more injured or still missing.

Lionel Messi is among those to have offered words of condolence to the region, with Ronaldo also doing his bit to help collective efforts.

The Al-Nassr forward has made the Pestana CR7 Marrakesh hotel available to those seeking shelter.

The 174-room hotel is considered to be the height of luxury, but is now providing assistance to those that have been left without homes.

The old town area of Marrakesh – which is a UNESCO World Heritage site – has been hit hard by the powerful earthquake.

Several buildings and walls have collapsed, while narrow alleyways are making it difficult for the injured to be escorted to safety.

Town squares have been converted into makeshift emergency shelters housing food, water and beds.

The Morocco national football team have been doing their bit to aid the rescue efforts, with players donating blood to help support victims.