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Como made it three Serie A wins in a row over Juventus, all without conceding and 7-0 on aggregate, as Cesc Fabregas' side beat Luciano Spalletti's team 3-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia to move up to fourth, eight points clear of the Bianconeri.

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The game changed after five minutes, when Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for lashing out at Alex Valle. From then on Como had 75 per cent of the ball, completed 696 passes to Juventus' 195 and took 18 shots to six. Breaking down a deep, 10-man block was another matter, though. Como did not score until first-half stoppage time, and two of their three goals came from set-pieces.

Como's tactical setup

Fabregas lined up in a 4-2-3-1, with Maximo Perrone and Luis Milla in midfield behind Lucas Da Cunha, Nico Paz and Martin Baturina, and Tasos Douvikas up front. Once Juventus were down to 10, Como's build-up started with their centre-backs. Jacobo Ramon and Trevoh Chalobah spent much of the night around the halfway line, and Ramon had 122 touches and completed 100 passes, more than anyone else on the pitch, with Chalobah completing 80 of his 82. Perrone stayed back as the pivot and completed 84 passes, while both full-backs pushed on, and Como kept that structure even after losing Milla and Valle to injury before the break.

The right was Como's busiest side. Yan Couto had 99 touches from right-back, Da Cunha held the width ahead of him, and Paz drifted right of centre from his No.10 role, finishing with five shots and forcing Guglielmo Vicario into saves in the 14th and 38th minutes. Baturina, on the left, was the main creator, setting up four chances, the most of any player in the match.

The problem was turning control into clear chances. With Juventus packing their own box, Como sent in 38 crosses and found a team-mate with only nine of them, while the visitors made 32 clearances. Unable to play through the middle, Como shot from distance instead. Seven of their 11 first-half shots came from outside the box, and at the break 10-man Juventus actually had the higher expected goals (xG) tally, 0.57 to 0.53.

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Juventus' tactical setup

Juventus were listed in a 3-5-2, with Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade up front. After the red card, though, their average positions show two deep banks of four. Pierre Kalulu was on the right of the back line, Bremer and Jhon Lucumi were in the middle and Zeki Celik was on the left, with Weston McKennie, Pape Matar Sarr, Teun Koopmeiners and Andrea Cambiaso ahead of them and Woltemade alone up front. The midfield line rarely got far from the defence, and alongside those 32 clearances Juventus made 16 tackles and 10 interceptions.

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With so few players forward, getting out was almost impossible. Juventus went long 42 times but found a team-mate with only 15 of those passes, and they completed just 77 per cent of their passes overall. Their best moments came down the left, where 45 per cent of their first-half attacks were played, on the same flank where Couto was pushing forward for Como. That is where the night's biggest chance came from. In the 33rd minute, Cambiaso played a one-two with Woltemade and slipped him through, but the striker dragged his shot wide from the centre of the box from a chance worth 0.51 xG.

Koopmeiners' drive in the 21st minute was Juventus' only shot on target of the game, and they did not test Jean Butez again.

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The tactical chess match

Possession alone was not enough for Como. Their pressure peaked in the final 15 minutes of the first half, when Milla, shortly before his injury, Da Cunha, Couto, Douvikas and Paz all had efforts, and Vicario made four saves before the break. It took a dead ball to beat him. In the 45th minute, Celik fouled Da Cunha out on Como's right, and Paz curled the free-kick inside the near post in stoppage time. Vicario got a hand to it, but the ball had already crossed the line.

From there, set-pieces decided the game. Como won 11 corners to Juventus' three, eight of them after the break, and 0.71 of their 0.82 second-half xG came from dead balls, against just 0.10 from open play. The second goal arrived in the 63rd minute from Kalulu's fourth conceded corner of the night. Da Cunha's delivery was cleared to the edge of the box, Samuele Ricci's shot deflected off Sarr, and Douvikas turned it in from close range for a chance worth 0.61 xG.

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The third, in the 80th minute, was a rare piece of open-play quality. Paz headed the ball down for Douvikas, who finished into the bottom corner from a chance worth just 0.04 xG.

In-game adjustments

Fabregas' hand was forced first. Ricci replaced the injured Milla in the 35th minute and slotted in beside Perrone, and a minute later Kaiki came on for Valle, who was also hurt, at left-back. Neither change cost Como any attacking rhythm. Kaiki got forward to deliver three accurate crosses and had eight touches in the Juventus box, while Ricci took four corners and had the shot that led to the second goal. Fabregas' 70th-minute changes were like-for-like, with Marc-Oliver Kempf replacing Chalobah and Mattia Liberali coming on for Da Cunha, before Matteo Papaccioli took Douvikas' place in the 84th minute. Como kept 78 per cent of the ball in the second half.

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Spalletti did not make a change until the 70th minute, by which point his side were 2-0 down. He then took off a midfielder, Sarr, along with Cambiaso and Woltemade, and sent on Francisco Conceicao on the right, Kerim Alajbegovic on the left and Jeff Ekhator up front. Adding width and pace gave Juventus a little more presence going forward, with 21 entries into the final third in the second half compared to 18 in the first, but their four second-half shots all missed the target. Conceicao fired over and Alajbegovic had a shot blocked. Juan Cabal replaced Kalulu in the 81st minute.

Conclusion

Kolo Muani's red card shaped everything that followed, but Como still had to break down a deep block, and for 45 minutes they struggled to do it. Their centre-backs and Perrone kept the ball moving and Baturina created the chances, but it was set-pieces that won the game. Juventus, meanwhile, offered only one real threat in more than 85 minutes with 10 men, and Spalletti waited until the game was beyond them to change anything. Three league meetings with Fabregas have now produced three Como wins, seven goals and no reply from Juventus.