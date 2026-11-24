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Como have emerged as potential suitors for out-of-favour Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the January transfer window. Cesc Fabregas' side are exploring attacking options after summer signing Moise Kean suffered a major injury setback that will sideline the Italy international for several more months.

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Como eye Zirkzee after Moise Kean injury blow

Como have joined a growing list of Serie A clubs interested in signing Zirkzee during the January transfer window. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian side are weighing up attacking reinforcements following a major injury setback to Kean.

Fabregas confirmed over the weekend that Kean faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after aggravating an issue in training last week. The Como manager stated that the striker will be out for "another few months, not weeks", forcing the club to reassess their forward options.

Recurring tibia issue sidelines Kean for months

Kean has battled a recurring tibia problem for several months, an issue that predates his move to Como. Despite playing through pain earlier in the campaign, the 26-year-old has endured repeated setbacks and has not featured since representing Italy during the September-October international break.

Just as he neared a return to full training, Kean suffered another fitness relapse that may now require surgical intervention. With the forward ruled out for the foreseeable future, Como are "exploring their options" in the market, though no formal negotiations have opened with Manchester United.

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Zirkzee struggles for minutes at Old Trafford

A return to Italy could offer a lifeline to Zirkzee, who has endured a frustrating spell since arriving at Old Trafford from Bologna for an initial €42.5m in 2024. The Netherlands international has fallen down the pecking order and is yet to start a single competitive fixture for United during the 2026-27 season.

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Zirkzee has accumulated just 231 minutes of action across 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup. While he appeared surplus to requirements under former boss Michael Carrick, his future under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino remains uncertain.

Serie A rivals monitor United forward

Como are far from the only Italian club tracking Zirkzee's availability ahead of the winter window. Napoli are also reportedly keeping tabs on the Dutchman as they prepare to enter the market for a striker should Lorenzo Lucca depart the club.

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Zirkzee's proven track record in Serie A ensures he remains a sought-after target across the division. Alongside interest from Como and Napoli, the forward has previously been linked with moves to Juventus, Roma and Milan during his difficult stint in England.