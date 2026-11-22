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Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has urged the Argentina national team to retire Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 jersey to shield Nico Paz from unfair expectations. The Spanish tactician believes that the young playmaker needs space to develop without the crushing weight of following in the footsteps of arguably the greatest player in history.

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Protecting the next generation

The rise of Paz has sparked a significant debate regarding the future of the famous number 10 shirt for the Albiceleste. Following Messi's eventual departure from the international stage, many have pointed to the Como starlet as a natural successor. However, Fabregas has taken a firm stance against the idea, suggesting that the shirt should be permanently shelved out of respect for Messi and to protect the mental well-being of his young charge. He believes that placing such a historic burden on a developing player could be detrimental to their long-term growth.

Fabregas is keen to ensure that the spotlight remains manageable for the 20-year-old, who has impressed in Serie A since his move from Real Madrid. The manager's comments underline a desire to avoid the "new Messi" tags that have hindered many young talents in the past. "Leave him alone. The number 10 is for Messi and that is it, it must be retired," the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder stated emphatically, as cited by TUTTOmercatoWEB.

Managing international fatigue

Beyond the symbolic weight of the jersey, Fabregas also addressed the physical toll that international duty takes on his squad. He noted that while representing one's country is a vital step for a player's career, it requires careful management upon their return to club football. The Como boss highlighted how Paz struggled physically after his initial call-up to the Argentina squad, appearing fatigued during a subsequent domestic fixture against Parma.

"Yes, it helps that they go. Lucas [Da Cunha] is not too young, he is 25, but he has exploded very quickly. At the beginning, you struggle a bit. I remember Nico the first time in the national team, he came back and against Parma he was dead, he was walking on the pitch even though he had scored. You could see he wasn't himself. Now they manage themselves better," Fabregas said.

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Integration of rising stars

The manager also touched upon the progress of Da Cunha and the workload of other squad members like Perrone. Da Cunha’s rapid rise to prominence has surprised even his manager, with the player recently receiving high praise from French legends. Fabregas is navigating the complexities of having players return from various parts of the globe, each with different levels of match fitness and emotional highs from their international exploits.

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"Lucas, I didn't expect him to play so much. For him, everything is new. Zidane saying this about you, you are the number 6 for France. Now, luckily you played Sunday and were able to rest. Perrone did 2 assists, his first time for 90 minutes and he returns: it's the first time. These are dynamics that we must manage and know," the coach added.

Future outlook for Como

As Como prepares for their upcoming challenges in Serie A, the focus remains on sustaining the development of their core group of young players. The club has invested heavily in technical talent, and Fabregas is the architect tasked with turning individual potential into collective results. While the Messi comparison is inevitable for a player of Paz's profile, the club is doing everything possible to keep the youngster grounded and focused on the task at hand. Ultimately, Fabregas is prioritising the human element of coaching, recognizing that even the most gifted players can be derailed by external noise.