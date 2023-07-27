‘Guess I’m coming back!’ – Lionel Messi heroics inspire David Beckham as Inter Miami co-owner practises free-kicks

- Argentine made immediate impact in America
- Man Utd legend suitably impressed
- MLS attracting plenty of interest
WHAT HAPPENED? Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has made an immediate impact in the United States following his stunning move to Florida as a free agent. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has netted three goals through two appearances for new employers – helping the struggling MLS outfit to back-to-back wins in the Leagues Cup. Beckham has been on the touchline for both of Messi’s outings – with a goal celebration aimed in his direction at one stage – and the former England captain has seen enough to get him back in the mood for a kickabout.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham posted a video on Instagram of him practicing free-kicks, with the former United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy midfielder famed for his ability over set-pieces. Messi has also mastered that art, leading Becks to state: “Guess I’m coming back!”
WHAT NEXT? Beckham, who is now 48 years of age, hung up his boots back in 2013 while on the books of PSG – with the modern day icon revolutionising the game, particularly off the field, while earning 115 caps for England.