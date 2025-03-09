How to watch today's Chelsea vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will aim for their third win on the spin when they host Leicester in Sunday's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues picked up a 2-1 win in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 tie against Copenhagen, after Enzo Maresca's men had earlier snapped a three-game losing run in the domestic circuit with a 4-0 thrashing of Southampton in the English top flight.

On the other hand, languishing in the drop zone and given last week's 2-0 league loss at West Ham, Leicester have now lost five straight games in all competitions.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Leicester will not be telecast live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

While Romeo Lavia is close to a return after being part of training lately, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are not expected to be available before the international break.

Cole Palmer should continue in the XI after featuring up front in the European outing as well, with Reece James also likely to be deployed in midfield once again.

Leicester team news

With right-back Woyo Coulibaly deemed available for selection, the Foxes will remain without injured duo Ricardo Pereira and Abdul Fatawu.

It is to be seen if Stephy Mavididi will feature on the left side of the attack after six successive substitute appearances, while Jannik Vestergaard could replace Caleb Okoli at the heart of defense.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

