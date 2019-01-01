Chelsea goalkeeper Caballero signs new one-year contract

The Blues' back-up goalkeeper has extended his stay at the club and insists it was a a "really easy" decision to remain at Stamford Bridge

goalkeeper Willy Caballero has signed a new one-year contract extension that will see him remain at Stamford Bridge for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Argentine has primarily been back-up for No.1 keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, although he has been utilised by manager Maurizio Sarri in the cup competitions.

He has also made two starts in the Premier League, including the final-day 0-0 draw with .

And he is now remaining with the Blues for another season, with Chelsea having confirmed he has been handed a new contract.

Caballero, 37, said of the deal: "I am very happy to renew my contract with Chelsea and hopefully we can enjoy the next season and achieve a lot of targets.

"For me to stay at a big club like Chelsea was a really easy decision."

Blues director Marina Granovskaia added: "Willy is an excellent professional who has served us extremely well over the past two years.

"He has provided reliable back-up in that time and enjoyed some memorable performances, as well as helping us secure the last season and reach the final later this month.

"He has also been a positive presence at the training ground, demonstrating dedication and professionalism every day and helping bring out the best in our first-choice goalkeepers. We are pleased to retain his services for the 2019-20 season."

Caballero has appeared in two games in the Europa League this season - the 2-2 draw with MOL Vidi in December and the 3-0 win over in February.

He is, however, unlikely to start in the final against on May 29, with Kepa having been used as the No.1 in the majority of group and knockout games in the competition.

Should the former and Malaga goalkeeper be called upon at any point he will be confident of keeping the Gunners out, meanwhile, with Caballero having kept clean sheets in each of his last five appearances for Sarri's side.

Despite playing two matches for at the 2018 World Cup, the veteran goalkeeper has not been called up to be part of Lionel Scaloni's squad for the Copa America.