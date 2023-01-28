Enjoy the Casemiro show! Man Utd midfielder shows his graceful side with two goals in FA Cup win over Reading

Casemiro inspired Manchester United to a 3-1 win over Championship side Reading as Erik ten Hag's eased into the next round.

Man Utd show class and brush aside Reading

Casemiro puts in dominant performance

United remain in both cup competitions

TELL ME MORE: Erik ten Hag named a strong Manchester United line-up, and it paid off. A high-energy, fast-paced performance wasn't quite matched by the scoreline at half-time, but three quick goals in the second-half, including a aesthetically pleasing brace from Casemiro and a goal for Fred ensured Manchester United got what they deserved to progress.

THE MVP: An obvious choice, Casemiro was at his best in midfield for Manchester United, scoring a fantastic dinked goal before slamming home a strike from 30 yards four minutes later. If only he'd avoided suspension for last weekend's game against Arsenal...

THE BIG LOSER: Andy Carroll endured a very difficult night. Reading were pinned back for large periods and he found himself far too deep to be effective. He also made two clumsy challenges which resulted in him seeing red midway through the second half.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils have a chance to secure their place in one domestic final on Wednesday as they take on Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. They won the first leg 3-0 so it should be relatively routine for Ten Hag's men.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐