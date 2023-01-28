WATCH: Andy Carroll given red card against Manchester United for late challenge on Casemiro in FA Cup

Ex-Liverpool and current Reading forward Andy Carroll was sent off Saturday in the FA Cup against Manchester United.

Man Utd in full control

Casemiro scores twice in 3-1 win

Carroll slides incredibly late through Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED: Carroll apologised immediately for the dangerous play, putting his hand in the air. But the regret earned him no sympathy from the match officials as his late challenge on Casemiro earned him a second yellow card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carroll has scored four goals in the Championship for Reading this term, but the club are in 14th place. His poor tackle on Saturday certainly won't help his reputation, at least in the eyes of Manchester United fans who didn't want to see their star midfielder bundled over in a match that had essentially been decided already.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Casemiro seemed in decent shape after the tackle, and the Red Devils hope he will be good to go next Wednesday in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest.