Carabao Cup 2019 final: How to watch, tickets, teams, time & date

The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are in the the running to get their hands on the first piece of silverware for the 2018-19 term

The first major trophy of the 2018-19 season in English football will soon be claimed, with the Carabao Cup heading towards the final game.

Defending champions Manchester City have one foot firmly in the final after beating Burton Albion 9-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie, while Tottenham hold a narrow 1-0 lead over Chelsea in the other semi.

Four will soon become two, with the second legs of the semi-finals set for the end of January and the decider to come the following month.

Ahead of the 59th final of the competition's history, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when it is, tickets and how to watch it live.

When is the Carabao Cup 2019 final?

The 2018-19 Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 24, 2019.

While the kick-off time has yet to be confirmed, the 2018 final got under way at 4:30pm GMT (11:30am ET) and we can expect a similar schedule in 2019.

The identity of the finalists will be confirmed on January 23 and 24, when both semi-finals have concluded.

Where is the Carabao Cup 2019 final being played?

As is tradition, the 2019 Carabao Cup final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

It will be the 12th final at Wembley since its redevelopment.

The venue has a capacity of 90,000 and it should be close to a full house, with previous finals regularly attracting crowds of over 80,000.

Watch Carabao Cup 2019 final live on TV & stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the final can be watched live on television on Sky Sports and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports (TBC) Sky Go

In the United States (US), ESPN have the rights to EFL games. It will also be available to stream live online using the WatchESPN service.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN (TBC) WatchESPN

Carabao Cup 2019 final tickets

The EFL has not yet confirmed ticket details for the final, but it is likely that the two finalists will deal with the bulk of the distribution.

In 2018, Man City and Arsenal were each given ticket allocations of just over 32,000, with the remaining tickets going towards sponsors, commercial partners and so on.

We don't know exactly how much tickets will cost yet, but using last season as an indicator, fans should expect to be paying anything from £20 to £100, depending on what category of ticket they are after.

Carabao Cup prize money

The winners of the Carabao Cup are reported to receive £100,000 ($130k) in prize money, with the runners-up receiving £50,000 ($65k).

While not something to be sniffed at, the prize fund for the competition lags considerably behind that of the Premier League or the FA Cup.

Do Carabao Cup winners qualify for the Europa League?

Yes. Winners of the Carabao Cup are guaranteed a place in the UEFA Europa League, entering at the second qualifying stage.

However, given that three of the four semi-finalists are likely to qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League through their league finishes, the place normally reserved for the cup winners will go to the highest placed team in the Premier League that has not already qualified for the competition.