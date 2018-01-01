Carabao Cup 2018-19: Fixtures, teams, draw dates & all you need to know

Goal brings you all you need to know about this year's edition of the Carabao Cup, where Pep Guardiola's side will be aiming to defend their title

The 2018-19 is headed towards the quarter-final stage, with the likes of , and still in the running.

Giants and fell at the first hurdle, while Burton Albion are flying the flag for the Championship as the only non- club left in the competition.

Ahead of the next round of fixtures, Goal has your complete guide, including what teams are participating, as well as draw dates, game schedules and results.

Carabao Cup 2018-19 format

All 92 clubs competing in the Premier League and the English Football League enter the 2018-19 EFL Cup, with participation distributed across the divisions.

The competition will be played over seven rounds, with single leg ties throughout, except in the semi-finals.

In round one, the draw will be split into northern and southern clubs with 22 Championship clubs and all League One and League Two clubs entering.

In the second round, the two remaining Championship clubs Swansea and Stoke (who finished 18th and 19th last season in the Premier League) as well as the Premier League clubs not involved in either the or will enter.

The likes of Arsenal, , Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Hotspur entered the third round due to their participation in Europe.

Date Round Clubs entering in this round Clubs advancing from previous round No of games August 14 First round (70 clubs) 24 clubs from EFL League Two

24 clubs from EFL League One

22 clubs from EFL Championship N/A 35 August 27 Second round (50 clubs) 2 clubs from EFL Championship

13 Premier League clubs (not involved in European competition) 35 winners from first round 25 September 24 Third round (32 clubs) 7 Premier League clubs (involved in European competition) 25 winners from second round 16 October 30 Fourth round (16 clubs) No entries 16 winners from third round 8 December 17 Quarter-finals (8 clubs) No entries 8 winners from fourth round 4 January 7 & 21 Semi-finals (4 clubs) No entries 4 winners from fifth round 2 February 24 Final (2 clubs) No entries 2 winners from semi-finals 1

Carabao Cup 2018-19 quarter-final

The draw for the fifth round - or quarter-final - of the Carabao Cup was made on October 31, with Arsenal's clash against Tottenham the headline fixture.

The matches will be played during the week commencing December 17.

Date Fixture TV Dec 18 Middlesbrough 0-1 Burton Albion No Dec 18 Leicester City 1-1 Manchester City (1-3 pens.) Sky Sports Dec 19 Arsenal vs Tottenham Sky Sports Dec 19 Chelsea vs Bournemouth No

Carabao Cup 2018-19 fourth round

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was made on September 29, with West Ham hosting Tottenham at London Stadium and Manchester City playing at home.

's home game against was postponed following the tragic death of Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

selected for television coverage were Burton Albion vs and Chelsea vs .

Date Fixture TV Oct 30 Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich No Oct 30 Burton Albion 3-2 Nottingham Forest Sky Sports Football Oct 31 Arsenal 2-1 Blackpool No Oct 31 Chelsea 3-2 Derby County Sky Sports Football Oct 31 West Ham 1-3 Tottenham No Oct 31 1-0 No Nov 1 Manchester City 2-0 Fulham No Nov 27 Leicester City 0-0 Southampton (6-5 pens.) No

Carabao Cup 2018-19 third round

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup was made on August 30, with holders Manchester City defeating Oxford 2-0.

Manchester United crashed out sensationally after losing to Championship side Derby County on penalties.

Date Fixture Sep 25 0-3 Crystal Palace Sep 25 Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley Sep 25 Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Sep 25 Oxford United 0-3 Manchester City Sep 25 1-3 Fulham Sep 25 Bournemouth 3-2 Sep 25 2-2 Middlesbrough (3-4 pens) Sep 25 0-0 Leicester City (1-3 pens) Sep 25 Blackpool 2-0 Queens Park Sep 25 Manchester United 2-2 Derby County (7-8 pens) Sep 26 Nottingham Forest 3-2 Sep 26 Arsenal 3-1 Sep 26 Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea Sep 26 Tottenham 2-2 (4-2 pens) Sep 26 West Ham 8-0 Macclesfield Town Oct 2 1-1 Southampton (3-4 pens)

Carabao Cup 2018-19 second round

50 clubs participated in the second round, with the winners of the first round joined by the two remaining Championship (tier two) clubs - Swansea and Stoke City - along with the 13 Premier League clubs not included in European competition this season.

The Stadium of Light played host to the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup on August 16, before Sunderland face .

Date Fixture August 28 Leicester 4-0 Fleetwood Town August 28 0-2 Preston North End August 28 Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves August 28 Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Blackpool August 28 Burton Albion 1-0 August 28 0-4 Derby County August 28 Middlesbrough 2-1 Rochdale August 28 Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Lincoln City August 28 West Brom 2-1 Mansfield Town August 28 Walsall 3-3 Macclesfield Town (1-3 pens) August 28 Stoke City 2-0 August 28 0-1 Southampton August 28 Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Bristol Rovers August 28 Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham August 28 Fulham 2-0 Exeter City August 28 Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Forest Green Rovers (4-3 pens) August 28 1-3 Norwich City August 28 Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town August 28 0-1 Crystal Palace August 28 Newport County 0-3 Oxford United August 28 Bournemouth 3-0 MK Dons August 29 0-2 Watford August 29 3-1 United August 29 Millwall 3-2 Plymouth Argyle August 29 Nottingham Forest 3-1

Carabao Cup 2018-19 first round

70 clubs participated in the first round, with 24 teams from League Two (tier four), 24 from League One (tier three), and 22 from the Championship (tier two).

The draw for this round was divided between 'northern' and 'southern' sections, and teams were drawn against a team from the same section.

Date Fixture August 14 Blackpool 3-1 Barnsley August 14 Carlisle United 1-5 Blackburn Rovers August 14 Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Fleetwood Town (3-4 pens.) August 14 Grimsby Town 0-2 Rochdale August 14 Leeds United 2-1 Wanderers August 14 Macclesfield Town 1-1 Bradford City (4-1 pens.) August 14 Mansfield Town 6-1 Accrington Stanley August 14 Middlesbrough 3-3 Notts County (4-3 pens.) August 14 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bury (10-9 pens.) August 14 Oldham Athletic 0-2 Derby County August 14 Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln City August 14 Preston North End 3-1 Morecambe August 14 Rotherham United 3-1 Athletic August 14 Scunthorpe United 1-2 Doncaster Rovers August 14 1-1 Hull City (4-5 pens.) August 14 Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Burton Albion August 14 Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Walsall August 14 0-1 Plymouth Argyle August 14 Bristol Rovers 2-1 Crawley Town August 14 Cambridge United 1-4 Newport County August 14 Cheltenham Town 2-2 Colchester United (6-5 pens.) August 14 Exeter City 1-1 Ipswich Town (4-2 pens) August 14 Millwall 0-0 Gillingham (3-1 pens.) August 14 Milton Keynes Dons 3-0 Charlton Athletic August 14 Norwich City 3-1 Stevenage August 14 Oxford United 2-0 Coventry City August 14 Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon August 14 Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Peterborough United August 14 Reading 2-0 August 14 Southend United 2-4 Brentford August 14 Swindon Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers August 14 West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Luton Town August 14 Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Northampton Town (7-6 pens.) August 14 Yeovil Town 0-1 Aston Villa August 16 Sunderland 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Carabao Cup 2018-19 new rules

The English Football League (EFL) clubs voted to implement a number of changes to this year's Carabao Cup at the annual EFL Summer Conference in , held in June 2018. Extra-time will be abandoned for all rounds except for the final, with ties advancing straight to penalty shoot-outs in the nature that the scoreline is a draw at the end of regular time.

This was introduced in order to limit issues of "additional fatigue", as Carabao Cup fixtures typically take place in the middle of the week with Premier League matches occurring at the weekend a few days before and after.

The ABBA penalty system trial was also eliminated, with the format for penalty shoot-outs now reverting to the standard ABAB penalty-taker format.

Seeding has also been removed from the first two rounds, though the first round's organisation relied on a regional basis.

Video assistant refereeing (VAR) has also been implemented for use at fixtures played at Premier League grounds, such as Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

Why is the League Cup called the Carabao Cup?

Up until 2016, the tournament was named the English Football League Cup (EFL Cup) instead of the League Cup, following the rebranding of the Football League to the English Football League.

Officially, the EFL Cup is known as the Carabao Cup due to the energy drink being the tournament's official sponsors. The name changes depending on which brand sponsors the tournament, which is typically a brand of energy or alcoholic drink.

Prior to Carabao's sponsorship of the tournament starting from 2017, the competition was called the EFL Cup (2016-17), the Capital One Cup (2012-13 and 2015-16), the Carling Cup (sponsored by Molsoon Coors from 2003-04 and 2011-12), the Worthington Cup (sponsored by Worthington's from 1998-99 and 2002-03), and the Coca-Cola Cup (from 1992-93 and 1997-98).

Carabao & League Cup past winners

Liverpool are the club to have won the EFL Cup the most times, winning their eighth title in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff City on penalties. They have been runners-up in the competition four times, last coming in second in 2016 when they were defeated by Manchester City in the shootout.

Manchester United's five titles make them the club to have won the trophy the second-highest times in English football, last winning the tournament in 2017.

Aston Villa, Chelsea and defending champions Manchester City have all won the EFL Cup five times each, with Pep Guardiola's side most recently defeating Arsenal 3-0 in the 2018 Carabao Cup final.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have both won the competition four times each, with the win in 2008 being the last time the North London side last lifted a piece of silverware.

Only lists teams who have won it the most times.