Boost for England as Kane & Maguire join Iran recovery session but Maddison remains absent

England received a major boost as Harry Kane and Harry Maguire took part in recovery sessions after beating Iran, but James Maddison remained absent.

Both Kane and Maguire were forced off

The duo took part in a recovery session

Maddison's knee injury continues to trouble

WHAT HAPPENED? England routed Iran 6-2 in their World Cup opener but injuries to Maguire and Kane dampened the mood in the Three Lions camp. Maguire was forced off after Iran's first goal, while Kane made way later in the game after he was seen clutching his ankle. There was reasonable concern among English fans over their fitness but any fears have been allayed with the duo taking part in a recovery session on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But Maddison missed the session and instead spent time indoors. This was the third consecutive day that he failed to train with the group as the 25-year-old has been struggling with a knee injury that he sustained during the Premier League fixture between Leicester City and West Ham.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Gareth Southgate's troops will return to action on Friday against the United States.