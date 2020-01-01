Best 75 football quiz questions, trivia and answers

If you're putting together a challenge for friends, your football team, or even a plain old pub quiz, Goal has some great options to choose from

Any time is a good time for a quiz and even better if that happens to be a football themed quiz!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people into lockdown across the world and virtual quizzes with family or friends on Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts have become a fun way to spend time together.

So, quizmasters, whether it's a virtual effort, or when it's all over, a classic pub quiz, here are 75 of the best football quiz questions to bamboozle even the brightest football brains.

Contents

Premier League quiz questions

Which player scored the fastest hat-trick in the Premier League? Which player, with 653 games, has made the most Premier League appearances? Three players share the record for most Premier League red cards (8). Who are they? With 260 goals, who is the Premier League's all-time top scorer? When was the inaugural Premier League season? Which team won the first Premier League title? With 202 clean sheets, which goalkeeper has the best record in the Premier League? How many clubs competed in the inaugural Premier League season? Which three players shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19? The fastest goal scored in Premier League history came in 7.69 seconds. Who scored it?

Answers:

Sadio Mane (2 minutes 56 seconds for vs in 2015) Gareth Barry Patrick Vieira, Richard Dunne and Duncan Ferguson Alan Shearer 1992-93 Petr Cech 22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane Shane Long (for Southampton vs in 2018-19)

World Cup quiz questions

There have been two World Cup trophies. What was the name of the first? Which country won the first ever World Cup in 1930? Which country has won the most World Cups? Three countries have won the World Cup twice. Can you name them? Which country has appeared in three World Cup finals, but never won the competition? The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across three different countries. Can you name them? In which World Cup did Diego Maradona score his infamous 'Hand of God' goal? The record number of World Cup goals is 16, scored by who? Three people have won the World Cup as a player and as a coach. Mario Zagallo, Didier Deschamps and... can you name the third? Two English players have won the World Cup Golden Boot. Who are they?

Answers:

Jules Rimet Trophy / Victory , and Uruguay United States, Canada and Mexico 1986 Miroslav Klose Franz Beckenbauer Gary Lineker (1986) and Harry Kane (2018)

Bizarre football quiz questions

Which Swedish footballer once had a clause inserted into his Premier League contract that prohibited him from travelling into space? Which Ballon d'Or-winning footballer had a galaxy named after them in 2015? Can you name the former international who went on to become a professional wrestler in the WWE? Which former internationals reached number 12 in the UK Singles Chart with the 1987 song 'Diamond Lights'? The England Euro '96 song 'Three Lions' was a hit by which comedy double act? Which former manager has competed in the Dakar Rally? What was the name of the hotel Jose Mourinho lived in when he managed Manchester United? Which Spanish club's nickname is Los Colchoneros, which translates to English as 'The Mattress Makers'? English rock star Elton John was twice the owner of which football club? tried to sign which superstar after Alex McLeish was alerted to his ability through popular video game Football Manager?

Answers:

Stefan Schwarz Cristiano Ronaldo - Galaxy Cosmos Redshift 7 (CR7) Tim Wiese Chris Waddle and Glenn Hoddle (as 'Glenn and Chris') David Baddiel and Frank Skinner Andre Villas-Boas The Lowry Hotel Watford Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi quiz questions

Messi has spent his entire professional career at , but what was his schoolboy team? Which Portuguese team did Ronaldo play for before signing for Manchester United? Ronaldo is synonymous with the No.7, but what other number did he wear at ? Messi famously retired from international duty in which year before reversing his decision? Ronaldo exclaims which word when celebrating a goal? Messi wore the No.30 at the start of his Barca career and is now No.10. What other number has he worn for the club? Which Portuguese island off the coast of Africa, which also shares its name with a cake, is Ronaldo from? Messi has won a record number of Ballon d'Or awards - how many? Ronaldo helped win the European Championship in which year? Which German multinational sportswear company is Messi an ambassador for?

Answers:

Newell's Old Boys No.9 2016 (after Copa America final loss) "Si!" (Spanish for 'Yes!') No.19 Madeira Six Ballon d'Or awards 2016 Adidas

quiz questions

Which club has won the most Champions League titles? Who is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs? Three people have won the Champions League a record three times as manager. Who are they? In which season was the European Cup rebranded as the Champions League? Which team was the first from the UK to win the European Cup? The Champions League has been won only once by a team from Romania. Can you name them? have won six Champions Leagues and Manchester United have won three, but who are England's third most successful team in the competition with two titles? Who is the Champions League's top goalscorer of all time? Which player holds the record for number of Champions League appearances? Which player holds the record for most Champions League winners' medals? Who was captain in the 1994 Champions League final: A) Marcel Desailly B) Demetrio Albertini C) Paolo Maldini or D) Mauro Tassotti? Who was the first English player to score for a Spanish team in the Champions League? Which outfield player appeared in the Champions League final in three different decades? had a memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2000-01, but which team eliminated them? Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Champions League goal in April 2007. Which team did he score against?

Answers:

Real Madrid (13) Clarence Seedorf ( , Real Madrid, AC Milan) Bob Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane 1992-93 (1966-67) Steaua Bucharest (now FCSB) (1978-79 and 1979-80) Cristiano Ronaldo Iker Casillas (177) Francisco Gento (six titles with Real Madrid) D) Mauro Tassotti Steve McManaman (for Real Madrid) Ryan Giggs in a 7-1 quarter-final second-leg win.

European Championship quiz questions

In which year was the first European Championship held? With three titles each, which two teams have won the most European Championships? What is the name of the European Championship trophy? With nine goals, who scored the most goals in a single European Championship tournament? The Euro 2000 final between France and was decided by Golden Goal. Which player scored the goal? England's all-time leading European Championship goalscorer has a tally of seven goals. Can you name the player? Which one of the following three teams has not won the European Championship: , or Greece? Denmark notably won Euro 92, despite the fact that they did not initially qualify. Which team did they replace? In which year did the European Championship expand from 16 teams to 24 teams? Only one person has won the European Championship as a player and as manager. Can you name them?

Answers:

1960 Germany and Henri Delaunay Trophy Michel Platini at Euro 84 David Trezeguet Alan Shearer Belgium (runners up in 1980) Yugoslavia Euro 2016 Berti Vogts (West Germany in 1972 and Germany in 1996)

True or false football quiz questions

It took Cristiano Ronaldo 27 games to score his first Champions League goal. The phrase 'park the bus' arose when Jose Mourinho was forced to park the team bus after the bus driver fell ill. Singer in Irish boyband Westlife Nicky Byrne played for Leeds United before moving into music. Sir Alex Ferguson managed the national team. Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is known as 'King Kenny' because he is related to the British Royal Family. Frank Lampard has scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen. star Thomas Muller is a keen chess player and once won a Bavarian chess tournament. Former Brazil and Barcelona star Ronaldinho spent time in prison after being found to have used a fake passport. David Beckham took ballet lessons during his time at Manchester United in order to improve his agility. Brazil icon Pele once starred in a Hollywood movie alongside Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone.

Answers: